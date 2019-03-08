Three months after William Capps was born he had a seizure that required medication and intubation.
“A few seizures later, we did some genetic testing to give us some concrete answers,” his mother Kayci Capps wrote on Warrior Will's Facebook Page.
That’s when he got the diagnosis and Capps started to adjust to a life with Dravet Syndrome.
Dravet Syndrome is a rare form of serious epilepsy. It affects only about one in 15,700 individuals due mostly to a random mutation of the gene SCN1A.
Its symptoms include frequent seizures, behavioral and developmental delays, sleeping difficulties, and movement and balance issues.
Most of what can be done is try to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures.
The seizures and symptoms are resistant to most medicines making the incurable disease difficult to treat, but the treatment recently had a major milestone in the legal status of medical marijuana.
Epidiolex is a CBD-based drug that last year was approved by the FDA specifically for treatment of Dravet Syndrome and a similar form of epilepsy.
Capps said she had to call every day for two months to finally receive the drug. Since it’s a controlled drug, it has to be mail ordered.
“He’s failed three medicines and he hasn’t been on Epidiolex long enough yet to know how effective it is,” Capps said. “But after a week he hasn’t had one yet.
She is still hopeful about the prospects and positive reviews of the drug.
Recently Capps started the Facebook blog to document her journey with Will, which in just a month had more than 500 followers.
“I started off posting on my own page, but Will has lots of fans,” Capps said.
“I use it mostly as an outlet, since it’s such a rare disease. I’m pretty much watching [Will] a majority of the time.”
On the blog she posts about the ups and downs of raising a child with Dravet’s, and comments offer their support.
Recently she posted a picture of the casts for his legs which will help him walk. The low tone in his ankle makes walking difficult, and he will have casts soon.
“We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk [without casts], but he wants to,” Capps said. “I hope so, but so much depends on how he progresses.”
Every time there is a seizure, the effects can last a week or longer to get back to normal functioning. The results can be hard to predict.
Despite all this, Will is a happy baby who smiles often and still plays like any other baby.
“He likes pulling out baking dishes, playing with his brother, and dancing,” Capps said. “Even just after intubations he’s already back to smiling.”
Every night Will is at risk of having a seizure, which can make it hard for Capps to go to sleep or go to a separate room.
A recent fundraiser she started is to help Will pay for a service dog from an organization called 4 Paws for Ability.
The service dogs are trained to detect seizures and to alert others when they occur. Will’s dog would also assist him when he visits the hospital, as Capps' Facebook page puts it, “he will have a constant companion and comfort for the countless hospital stays, blood draws, and scary doctors’ visits.”
The dog, however, costs $40,000 to train and requires the family to pay $17,000 up front before they can even be on the two-year waiting list.
Capps has organized several ways for the community to help.
At any First State Community Bank location, deposits to Warrior Will are accepted.
Her Facebook has a link to a donation page directly to the 4 Paws fund, which has already raised more than $5,000.
She recently sold shirts online, and has sold bracelets emblazoned with, “Warrior Will."
At the Bonne Terre Hub’s Pub this June, there will be a benefit for Will with a silent auction, face-painting for children, and a drawing of the winner of a raffle prize for three different firearms.
“There will be three different winners for three different guns,” Capps said.
“I think he’s touched a lot of people,” Capps said about the community's response to Will. “It’s stressful ... but we are overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve received.”
More information for the raffle or other ways to donate can be obtained from the Facebook page “Warrior Will – Our Journey With Dravet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.