Wash Co. house fire claims two lives Monday

A house fire claimed the lives of two occupants of a home in Washington County Monday.

According to Lt. Robert Lang Jr. of the Potosi Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment on Arnold Branch Road in Cadet at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Lang said the reporting party had advised emergency dispatch that a woman and one of her grandchildren were inside the burning house.

The lieutenant said he was with the third unit that responded to the first alarm and arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. He said he immediately struck a second alarm for additional manpower and water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters on the scene confirmed that a woman was inside the house, along with a child. Officials said the woman was 53 and the child was 11.

Lang said that due to the heavy flames, firefighters could only attempt entry at the back of the home; however, they did not immediately locate the occupants, who were at the other end of the residence where the fire was the heaviest.

Fire crews were on the scene for several hours as containment efforts and scene investigation continued into the night.