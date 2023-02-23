It was recently announced the Washington County Sheriff’s Department has moved to 102 North Mine Street in Potosi, the old laundry building across from the courthouse parking lot. The move is only temporary as the department gets ready to build a new Sheriff's Department Administration building.

The Washington County Commission is planning to tear down the sheriff's current building to make way for the new one.

The current two-story administration building, known as the former jail and sheriff’s residence, was built in 1893, according to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen. About 1987, the former jail and sheriff’s residence was remodeled and repurposed for administrative offices. A new jail was built at 116 West High Street.

The old building has experienced structural challenges in recent years.

In 2018, it appeared several bricks were coming loose, and there was an issue with the roofline between the old and new sections of the building. In another area, bricks were falling from the exterior of the building.

Jacobsen said at the time, the building hadn’t been properly maintained for years, which was no fault of the commission's or his, but the years of under-maintenance had taken their toll.

“The County Commission is tasked by statute to maintain each county building, make changes and improvements as they see fit,” said Jacobsen. “The timeline for this work will be discussed by the commissioners soon, and any questions regarding that timeline should be addressed to them.”

The Washington County Commission meets weekly on Mondays at 9 a.m. in the County Commission room on the main level of the courthouse, located at 102 North Missouri Street in Potosi.

There has been some discussion about what to do with the building materials if the jail is torn down, including preserving and using the old brick and stones for future projects, but Jacobsen said those decisions would be made by the county commissioners.