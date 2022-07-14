Wash. Co. Salvation Army hosts back-to-school event

The Washington County Salvation Army’s back-to-school fair will be on July 30 at the First Assembly of God Church, located at 803 North Missouri Street in Potosi.

In order to sign up, parents and guardians need to call 573-438-2164 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Salvation Army also asks that the number and ages of the school age children to be given when signing up. The deadline to sign up for the event is July 22.

Upon arrival, you will need to present an ID, a bill with current address, proof of income, and a Social Security card for each member of the household.

Donations are also being accepted for the back-to-school fair, be it a donation of time, money, or services to help many children. According to the Salvation Army, the fair gives opportunities for the local businesses to give back to the community. Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up booths and/or providing a service.

Some items and services that are often provided during the event include backpacks, school supplies like pens, pencils, erasers, notebooks, and binders, haircuts, clothing, and shoes.

If interested in helping, call Washington County Chairman Eddie Strauser at 573-438-3882. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 35, Potosi, MO 63664.