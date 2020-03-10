Washington County bridge to close

Route AA in Washington County will be closed at the Fourche-A-Renault bridge, northwest of Potosi, for several months as crews work to replace the bridge, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Contractors are expected to close the bridge on March 16 and it is expected to be closed for five months. Signs are in place to alert motorists of the closure. Motorists are asked to use the Highway 8 as an alternate route during the construction.

The bridge was built in 1960 and has reached the point where replacement is necessary, according to MoDOT. The average daily traffic is 374 vehicles.

The project is weather permitting and could be delayed.

