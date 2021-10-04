Washington County Clerk's office raising funds for new park

They are hoping to raise $250,000 by the end of year. To date, they have raised $175,126, which includes $60,000 of playground equipment that has been donated and $25,000 of architectural work.

A music festival and art expo fundraising event, originally planned for Sept. 25 at the site, has been postponed until April due to the pandemic.

“So we're going to do that just to kind of showcase what this can bring to the community,” Allen said. “And we intend to try to do that again in April.”

There are several ways for community members to contribute to the park.

To become a patron of the park, there are several sponsorship levels, starting at $100. Each park patron will be invited to an exclusive Evening in the Park event prior to the official grand opening of the park.

They are also selling personalized bricks that will be placed in the round the amphitheater. It is $50 for 4-by-8 inch bricks and $100 for 8-by-8 inch bricks.

“You can purchase those in memory of somebody in honor of somebody or if you just want to be a part of the project and put your name on a brick that's going to be in that in that park for a long, long time,” Allen said.