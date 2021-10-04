Washington County Clerk's office raising funds for new park

A new park and outdoor amphitheater is in the works for downtown Potosi.
The Washington County Clerk’s office is spearheading the campaign to raise funds for the proposed Towne Square Park.
The park would be located at the corner of High Street and Missouri Street in what is now a dirt lot owned by the county.
“That's right across the street from the courthouse,” County Clerk Jenny Allen said. “The Towne Square parking lot has kind of become the gathering place for any activities that go on in the downtown area.
"Our annual Spookfest is always held there. We have a big Christmas Tree Lighting there.”
She said the area is also used for First Friday events with food trucks, as well as church fish fry events.
“It all happens on that Towne Square parking lot,” she added. “So it just kind of makes sense to kind of extend that and make a really good place for events to happen.”
The park plans include an amphitheater, a patio overlooking the park, and a playground area.
“So when we got to kicking around what we thought would be good there, an amphitheater kind of seemed like it would be a really good extension,” Allen said. “A place where the schools can use it for their small performances for their fine arts departments, and just local talent.
“It's going to include a park with playground equipment for kids. It's going to have a covered pavilion that's going to be right at street level where people can go visit one of the boutiques, come and sit down, have an ice cream, things like that.”
The brick wall at the back of the stage area will have a water feature.
“It's going to be a water wall,” she added. “So that even when there's no performances going on, it's just going to be a real inviting place for people to come and sit, watch their kids play on the playground, and relax. It's just going to be a good addition to the town.”
The park will also connect the upper level of Main Street to the lower level of Jefferson Street, which is adjacent to property owned by the historical society.
At Belgrade State Bank in Potosi, community members can see a model of the park donated by local design firm McCaul/McCaul and Associates.
Allen said the county is applying for several grants, mostly through American Rescue Act funding, to raise money for the park. But the county will have to come up with matching funds.
“This is a county project,” she explained. “It's on land owned right now by the county. It's unimproved land right in the middle of town that the county doesn't want the taxpayers to have to pay the match money. So we're trying to fundraise to do that.”
They are hoping to raise $250,000 by the end of year. To date, they have raised $175,126, which includes $60,000 of playground equipment that has been donated and $25,000 of architectural work.
A music festival and art expo fundraising event, originally planned for Sept. 25 at the site, has been postponed until April due to the pandemic.
“So we're going to do that just to kind of showcase what this can bring to the community,” Allen said. “And we intend to try to do that again in April.”
There are several ways for community members to contribute to the park.
To become a patron of the park, there are several sponsorship levels, starting at $100. Each park patron will be invited to an exclusive Evening in the Park event prior to the official grand opening of the park.
They are also selling personalized bricks that will be placed in the round the amphitheater. It is $50 for 4-by-8 inch bricks and $100 for 8-by-8 inch bricks.
“You can purchase those in memory of somebody in honor of somebody or if you just want to be a part of the project and put your name on a brick that's going to be in that in that park for a long, long time,” Allen said.
They are also accepting sponsorships for specific items like light posts, park benches, and picnic tables. Light posts are $1,500 or $2,000; park benches are $1,000 or $1,500; and picnic tables are $1,000.
All sponsored items will include an engraved plate naming the sponsor and/or memorial donation. The sponsors will also be included in the Evening in the Park event.
To donate, contact Allen at 573-436-7704 or jallen@washcomo.us.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.