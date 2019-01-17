Try 1 month for 99¢
Washington County crash leaves two injured
A crash occurring in Washington County Wednesday afternoon left one individual seriously injured and one moderately injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 21, just north of Warden Road.

The report states that Sierra Pinson, 16, of Cadet, was entering Highway 21 from a parking lot in her GMC truck. Pinson failed to see William Lawson, 50, of De Soto, traveling northbound on the highway in his Dodge truck.

Lawson’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Pinson’s truck. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway.

According to the report, Pinson received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. Her passenger, Cody Jarvis, 16, of Cadet, received moderate injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

According to the report, Lawson received no injuries in the crash. The report states that all three of the individuals involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

