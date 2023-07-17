A criminal complaint from Washington County documents five felony charges against Joseph S. Dibella, 28, of Cadet. Dibella is charged with three counts of assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

On June 2, Washington County deputies were called to a residence about an altercation involving the use of a firearm. Witnesses allegedly told investigators Dibella was intoxicated and began a verbal altercation with a female. A male witness reportedly asked Dibella to calm down. The report states Dibella became verbally combative toward the male witness and began shoving the man.

The female with whom Dibella initially argued reportedly got between the two men in an attempt to keep Dibella from harming the other man. Dibella allegedly shoved the woman and left contusions on her arms trying to get to the man. The report states Dibella briefly left the room but came back. According to the report, Dibella told the man, “I’m going to shoot you,” while punching the man in the chest and reaching for his waistband.

The male witness reportedly told police he hit Dibella because he was in fear for his life and ran. As he chased the fleeing man, Dibella allegedly shoved a second female witness to the ground, causing contusions to her shin. According to witnesses, Dibella threw a chair and a bucket in the man’s direction before aiming a Taurus .357 Magnum and firing three shots. A second male witness told investigators Dibella said he would kill the other man if the man came back.

Deputies say that upon their arrival, Dibella confessed to shooting three times into the air and told investigators where the gun could be found. Police arrested Dibella and reportedly found three spent .357 magnum casings and two live rounds in his pockets. Investigators say the gun was found where Dibella indicated it would be.

Dibella is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond with special conditions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.