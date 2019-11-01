{{featured_button_text}}
Washington county receives grant to fight the opioid issue

The Washington County Ambulance District is one of the five coalition groups that make up the Washington County Rural Health Network (WCRHN). WCRHN was recently awarded a million-dollar grant to help the struggle against opioid abuse. Even though the WCRHN is only in the infant stages of its initiative, people have already said they see the positive effect the grant has had on the community.

Washington County is taking off with a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant for $1 million to help individuals tackle and overcome the prevalent opioid issue within the county.

In 2015, a coalition known as Washington County Rural Health Network (WCRHN) was formed to meet monthly and discuss needs for the community. The individual organizations that form the WCRHN are designated “key stakeholders within the community”: Washington County Hospital, Great Minds Health Center, Washington County Health Department, Washington County Ambulance District and Washington County Community Partnership.

In 2018, Washington County Memorial Hospital's director of support services, Amber Coleman, brought to WCRHN’s attention a planning grant for which they should apply. WCRHN received the grant that September.

“We [WCRHN] were already aware that opioid abuse was a prevalent issue in our community,” said Coleman. “The other reason I thought it would be good to apply for [the planning grant] is that we knew the data probably wasn’t accurate for how prevalent the issue was.”

This year, WCRHN applied for and received the $1 million dollar grant.

“It was always our intention and our goal to receive the million-dollar HRSA grant once we received the planning grant,” said Beverly Williams, who is the project director for the grant and is also a registered nurse at Washington County Memorial Hospital.

WCRHN intends to focus on three areas concerning opioid abuse: prevention and education, treatment, and recovery.

Action has already taken place in the prevention and education unit with the Washington County Health department taking the lead. According to Williams, they are giving an educational curriculum called “Too Good for Drugs” to every school in their district.

WCRHN will be operating by the “treatment first method”.

“Once we get them into a safe place and stabilized, we will set them up with counseling and a treatment plan,” said Williams.

“We want to provide support for those in recovery,” said Coleman. “We have hired people to help with housing, transportation and matters related to this to ensure that the individuals in recovery are successful.”

Coleman continued, “With everything we do, we want to be equipping people with what they need to overcome this disease, and we want to lower the boundary of the stigma that comes with this disease.”

With the services provided through the grant, Williams wants people to know that WCRHN intends to take care of the people struggling.

“We don’t want people to think that we think this is something they have done to themselves, but that we understand that this is a chronic disease, and we are here to help them,” Williams explained. “We are just in the infancy phases, and I can already see where it is helping the community. I have been doing this job for a very long time, and this is one of the most rewarding things that I have done.”

For more about WCRHN’s plan or ways to be involved, contact Beverly Williams at 573-438-5451 extension 215 or by e-mail at bwilliams@wcmhosp.org.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

