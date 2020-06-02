Washington County reports new COVID-19 case

Washington County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend.
That brings the county’s total to 13 cases, two of which are active, according to the health department.
The Iron County Health Department originally reported a new case on Sunday, but on Monday, that changed. The county still has just two cases.
“As most know, we reported our third positive case (Sunday) after it was reported to us by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as an Iron County case,” a statement on the health department’s Facebook page said. “We were contacted by a Missouri Department of Health Epidemiologist (Monday) informing us that the case would be counted in St. Louis County, not Iron County as we had been told (Sunday). What we reported is true, it is an Iron County resident that has tested positive, but because they contracted the virus while in care and will be staying there to be quarantined, it will not be counted in Iron County. We apologize for any confusion that this may cause.”
St. Francois County is still at 41 cases, according to a report from the Health Center on Monday. Six of those cases are active. The health center is aware of 1,682 residents that have been tested.
According to the health center, general guidelines for residents during the state's extension of phase one include:
- If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
- Minimize travel to the extent possible.
- Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.
- When in public individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place.
- Continue to practice good hygiene: Washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces; avoiding touching your face; sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow or shirt; and disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.