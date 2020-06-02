Washington County reports new COVID-19 case

“As most know, we reported our third positive case (Sunday) after it was reported to us by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as an Iron County case,” a statement on the health department’s Facebook page said. “We were contacted by a Missouri Department of Health Epidemiologist (Monday) informing us that the case would be counted in St. Louis County, not Iron County as we had been told (Sunday). What we reported is true, it is an Iron County resident that has tested positive, but because they contracted the virus while in care and will be staying there to be quarantined, it will not be counted in Iron County. We apologize for any confusion that this may cause.”