Washington County routes to undergo chip seal treatment

The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a pavement repair process on two Washington County roads that will help extend the life of each roadway by five to seven years.

MoDOT crews will be chip sealing the entire length of Route 104 through Washington State Park and Route T north of Potosi Sept. 10-17. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

One lane will be closed while work takes place. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. Motorists should expect some delays and consider alternate routes. Drivers are also encouraged to lower their speeds on oiled and graveled roads.

Chip seals cost just one third the amount of conventional asphalt overlay, averaging $18,000 per mile, compared to an estimated $65,000 per mile for an asphalt overlay.

The work includes seal coating the roadway surface with a heated film of asphalt liquid. Fine rocks or chips are then spread on top of the coating and compacted, making them adhere to the roadway. Excess loose chips are then swept from the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer than it would have without the treatment.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

