A man in Washington County has been charged in connection with a Saturday robbery and charges are pending on his accomplice.
Corey Cain, 26, of Cadet, has been charged with robbery, burglary, two counts of armed criminal action, kidnapping, tampering with a motor vehicle, 13 counts of Felony D unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting or interfering with arrest.
Charges are pending against Jillisa Portell, 27, of Cadet.
According to the probable cause statement, on Saturday, Cain and Portell, forced their way into a Watson Road residence in Washington County after the victim had partially opened the door.
While inside, the suspect and his accomplice took 13 firearms, including a Traditions ALS2100 semi-automatic shotgun, a Victor-Stahl break-open shotgun, a Mosin Nagant M91/78 rifle, a Valley Arms muzzle–loading rifle, a Stevens model 620 16-gauge shotgun, two Springfield Armory M1 grenade, a Stevens model 311, a Savage model 62 rifle, a Marlin model 882 rifle, a Mossberg International, a Remington model 770, and an unknown manufacturer AR-15.
When the victim tried to intervene, Cain reportedly pointed a firearm at her and told her not to move until she heard his truck start. The pair then took the victim’s cell phone and departed the residence with the firearms.
The report states that the pair arrived at the home and left in a white 2014 Ford F-150 that had been stolen from Jefferson County on Feb. 18.
The suspects’ arrival, departure, and commission of offenses was all recorded on security cameras located at the Watson Road address.
While investigating known locations for the suspect, the report states that deputies spotted the stolen truck at a Radio Station Road address. The male suspect was also spotted at that time, but fled in the stolen truck when law enforcement entered the property.
The truck was later found abandoned on the property. The report states that inside the truck, deputies located the victim’s cell phone and all of the stolen guns with the exception of the AR-15. The suspects were unable to be located at that time.
In addition to the stolen property, the report states that deputies also located a lock pick set that is used for the purpose of gaining unlawful access to buildings.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in attempting to locate the two suspects. Portell is described as being 5 foot 4, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes.
Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said that anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals should contact 911 immediately as Cain is still believed to be in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle.
“Do not attempt to approach these suspects,” said Jacobsen.
Cain has pending charges from February for unlawful possession of a firearm. He also served a 120-day shock incarceration in Missouri Department of Corrections in 2016 for a 2015 burglary, served 90 days in jail and a two-year probation for 2014 property damage, and 90 days in jail for a 2013 assault.
Portell is currently on supervised probation with a suspended execution of sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm and served 120 days in jail for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in 2013.
Cain’s bond is set at $350,000. Portell’s bond has not yet been set.
