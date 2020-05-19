Washington County up to 11 cases of COVID-19

For the second straight day, Washington County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 11.
The new case is a male in his 40s who is a contact to another case, according to the health department's numbers.
St. Francois County is still at 33 confirmed cases and hasn't had a new confirmed case since May 7, according to the SFC Health Center. Zero cases are active.
