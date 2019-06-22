Most anyone who watches A&E Network has heard of Billy the Exterminator. While the A&E show used the term “exterminator,” most of Billy’s work was actually in relocation, including bees.
One woman in Washington County has taken to the work of rehabilitating and relocating animals and she isn’t charging a fee. Amanda Peyton is a permitted wildlife rehabber through the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Peyton works with sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and according to Peyton’s Facebook page, she will help with pretty much any type of wild animal including opossum, raccoons, bobcats, cottontail rabbits, groundhogs, foxes and squirrels.
She rescues and then rehabilitates the animal if necessary, such as when the animal is injured or too young to be on its own. Once the animal is rehabilitated, Peyton then releases the animal back into the wild so that it is able to flourish once again.
“I don’t get a paycheck for this,” she said. "Every expense including food and medication comes out of my own pocket.”
It helps that Peyton occasionally receives donations of money, baby blankets, bottles or caging.
“There is definitely a need for individuals and organizations to help out, especially with any donations,” she said.
According to Peyton, she has always been fascinated by raccoons and skunks. When she found out she could actually get her hands on the animals, she had to have more.
“The look you get from an animal when they are released back into the wild almost looks like a big ‘thank you,'” Peyton said.
She added that animals do amazing things, saying that the opossum is a predator for ticks and eats up to 1,000 of the nuisance bugs in a single night.
“The raccoon is extremely smart and is able to pick a lock after seeing it done only one time and the grey fox mates for life,” said Peyton. "These animals are just fascinating.
“The only bad part of this ‘job’ is that unfortunately sometimes an animal will not pull through. It absolutely rips your heart out when you lose one of these creatures.”
Peyton is often approach by people who want one of the wild animals for a pet. Her answer is always “not possible.” She explained that it is illegal to possess native wildlife in the state of Missouri. Penalties are severe and can include up to a $10,000 fine or even jail time.
“In order to rehabilitate wildlife, one has to have a permit from the Missouri Department of Conservation,” said Peyton.
The department has very specific regulations on wildlife and divides wildlife into several different classifications with rules that vary by class. For a list of regulated wildlife and the rules that correspond with each class, individuals can visit https://s1.sos.mo.gov/cmsimages/adrules/csr/current/3csr/3c10-9.pdf
Peyton invites anyone with injured, orphaned or sick wildlife to give her a call or send a text to 573-747-5956.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.