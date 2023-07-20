A day of fun and learning is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Washington State Park Saturday. Join park team members for petroglyph tours, crafts and interesting facts about pollinators.

Schedule of events:

Petroglyph Tour – 2 p.m. at Petroglyph Site: Tour the petroglyphs, the park's history carved in stone. Learn about the Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them, and possible interpretations. Enjoy a short walk on a covered walkway with interpretive panels highlighting the cultural features.

Pollinator Garden – 4 p.m. at Pool: Create a native wildflower seed bomb to use at home for your friendly neighborhood pollinators.

Bats and Bees – 7 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater: Join us at the amphitheater to hear all about the vital importance of pollinators. Learn about their lives and what you can do to support them in the wild.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto, Missouri. For more information, contact the park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.