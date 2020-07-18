Washington State Park hosts events today and July 25

Washington State Park is holding two major events in the coming weeks.
Outdoor interpretive programs will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday and an informational meeting looking for public feedback will be held on July 25.
The first program will be an outdoor petroglyph tour at the petroglyph site from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 18. Participants will travel through time to learn how the park's history was carved in stone. The interpretive guide will explain various interpretations of the site, point out important natural features and discuss the cultural legacy of this significant resource.
The second program for the evening, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater, will highlight the important role that bluebirds and bats play in the ecosystem. Interpretive staff will present "Bluebirds and Bats" with puppetry and storytelling.
A week later, an informational meeting will be held at 3 p.m. July 25, at the Thunderbird Lodge. Washington State Park’s Thunderbird Lodge, a historic CCC structure and significant park feature, reopened for the 2020 season after completion of a renovation and restoration capital improvements project. A chocolate-making demonstration will be held at 2 p.m. before the meeting.
The public is invited to share comments about the state park and its operations. State park staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.
Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104, De Soto, southwest of St. Louis. For more information, contact Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.
Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks, according to MSP spokesperson Miranda Fredericks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.
If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
