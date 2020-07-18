Washington State Park hosts events today and July 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Washington State Park is holding two major events in the coming weeks.

Outdoor interpretive programs will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday and an informational meeting looking for public feedback will be held on July 25.

The first program will be an outdoor petroglyph tour at the petroglyph site from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 18. Participants will travel through time to learn how the park's history was carved in stone. The interpretive guide will explain various interpretations of the site, point out important natural features and discuss the cultural legacy of this significant resource.

The second program for the evening, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater, will highlight the important role that bluebirds and bats play in the ecosystem. Interpretive staff will present "Bluebirds and Bats" with puppetry and storytelling.

A week later, an informational meeting will be held at 3 p.m. July 25, at the Thunderbird Lodge. Washington State Park’s Thunderbird Lodge, a historic CCC structure and significant park feature, reopened for the 2020 season after completion of a renovation and restoration capital improvements project. A chocolate-making demonstration will be held at 2 p.m. before the meeting.