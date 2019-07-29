When a person falls into the water, it’s a normal reaction to take in water out of panic. Even after the person is rescued from the water, the danger is not always over.
If a person has taken in water through his or her mouth, then muscles in their windpipe might become constrained in order to protect the lungs. This is often called “dry drowning” and occurs in an hour or less of the incident. It is rare but does happen. This sometimes occurs in children.
It is very important to be aware if a person slips under water. He or she should be monitored to watch for drowning symptoms. If these symptoms occur, emergency treatment should be sought immediately.
Symptoms include difficulty breathing or speaking; chest pain; coughing; vomiting; irritability or unusual behavior; and low energy or sleepiness after the water incident has occurred.
Secondary drowning can occur up to 48 hours after the water incident and is caused by water that gathers in the lungs. The lungs fill with water and then causes breathing difficulties later.
Both dry drowning and secondary drowning can be fatal.
If symptoms of either are noticed, immediately dial 911.
For children 2 years old and younger, any water submersion is a serious risk. Even if a child has only been under the water for two minutes or less, they should be taken immediately to an emergency room to be checked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.