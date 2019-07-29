Safety tips

-Supervise any child who is under 4 and in any form of water, including the bathtub.

-Passengers on any type of boat should wear a life jacket.

-Make sure pool gates are closed at all times.

-Don’t swim or play near the ocean if a lifeguard is not present.

-Take CPR classes to be prepared to respond to emergencies.

-Take swimming lessons so everyone in the family knows how to swim.