WATCH NOW: Christmas in our Hometown brings crowd

Park Hills celebrated the holiday season all day Saturday with a big slate of events, ending with a tree-lighting ceremony at dusk during Christmas in our Hometown, an event community members hope will become an annual tradition.
Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre summed up how the day went.
“We’ve had a pretty decent turnout today,” she said. “We started with a list of about 50 vendors. Unfortunately, it was windy this morning and cold, but we expect that because it is December. We didn’t have the vendor turnout that we wanted, but everything else has gone so well. All the performances on stage have been fantastic and have brought a huge crowd.”
St. Pierre said that most all of the contests went very well, along with the appearance of Santa Claus, who took time out from his extremely busy schedule to spend the day in town visiting with all the kids.
“The kid’s center with crafts and games went excellent,” she said. “The carriage rides were here, everybody loved that, it was a huge hit. We had a couple of businesses that were doing specials and Scoops on Main did a soft opening where they gave out samples (of ice cream). That was a good opportunity to find out what they were going to do. I think in our first year, it was pretty successful, I’m really happy with how everything ended up.”
Next to the Santa's Workshop kid's area, buckets of blank ornaments were set out containing markers or pens. Event-goers were encouraged to pick an ornament and write on it a note, their name, their initials, the year, or anything they wish before placing it on one of the community Christmas trees before it was lit.
