WATCH NOW: Community gets preview of Shepherd Mountain Bike Park

Dozens of community members braved the mud on Saturday to get a glimpse of the progress at Shepherd Mountain Bike Park being built in Arcadia Valley.
The park doesn’t officially open until April 3, but at the special preview event, attendees had the chance to take a bumpy Humvee ride up the mountain to see the "corkscrew," which is a challenging section of the black trail that’s expected to become famous among downhill trail riders.
Every hour, two Humvees took 10 riders apiece to see the corkscrew. Those willing to brave the mud and hike the small distance were rewarded with a spectacular view of the Arcadia Valley.
Free hot dogs, S’mores, and hot chocolate around the fire pits awaited riders when they got back.
“The ride was fascinating and a little bit rocky,” Community member Gale Baldwin said.
John Tevis, who works in the public works department for the city of Ironton and was one of the Humvee tour guides, reminded riders of a past entertainment venture at the mountain that didn’t last long: a ski resort. The Humvees traveled up and down the old ski run.
“It lasted one season and went defunct,” Tevis said, "just not enough cold temperature.”
But those involved with the bike park don’t see it suffering the same fate.
“The park itself, I think is a tremendous investment for this community,” Baldwin said. “It's interesting that they've pulled this whole thing together in just a little bit less than two years. And I really believe you're going to see it contribute to an increase in tourism and probably related developments over the years.”
Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood said the support of community has contributed to the success of the park project.
“If the community wasn't behind, it wouldn't have the momentum that it has,” Lourwood said. “And it's not just the local community that’s behind it. But the mountain biking community is behind it. So the two things combined is just really making it huge.”
At the event, community members also got the chance to learn about sponsorships to support the park and to tour the Wheel House, where riders will be able to buy shuttle tickets, wash their bikes, and take a shower. There were also jumps set up outside the Wheel House for young riders to test out their skills.
“It's just been a super day,” Lourwood said. “I think everybody's had a good time.”
Although the trails weren’t open for riders at the event, Lourwood said they’ve had good feedback from members of the Gateway Off-Road Cyclists who have helped out during several work days in exchange for a chance to test out the trails. It had just rained the last time there were in town and he met them for lunch afterward. They and their bikes were covered in mud.
“They just had a fantastic time,” Lourwood said. “They had a good time building the trails and a good time riding trails. And we've had all kinds of positive feedback from the mountain bike community, so we're really looking forward to it.
"It's just something that is really cool, really neat and unexpected, but it's happening.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.