WATCH NOW: Community gets preview of Shepherd Mountain Bike Park

“The park itself, I think is a tremendous investment for this community,” Baldwin said. “It's interesting that they've pulled this whole thing together in just a little bit less than two years. And I really believe you're going to see it contribute to an increase in tourism and probably related developments over the years.”

Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood said the support of community has contributed to the success of the park project.

“If the community wasn't behind, it wouldn't have the momentum that it has,” Lourwood said. “And it's not just the local community that’s behind it. But the mountain biking community is behind it. So the two things combined is just really making it huge.”

At the event, community members also got the chance to learn about sponsorships to support the park and to tour the Wheel House, where riders will be able to buy shuttle tickets, wash their bikes, and take a shower. There were also jumps set up outside the Wheel House for young riders to test out their skills.

“It's just been a super day,” Lourwood said. “I think everybody's had a good time.”