WATCH NOW: Community welcomes Officer Brooks

Jeremy Brooks, a part-time officer for Bonne Terre Police Department and a full-time training officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections, has spent the last several months in rehabilitation in Nebraska following an off-duty crash last year.
St. Francois County Deputies Amy Brenneke and Ashley Bates, who worked part-time with him, wanted to give Brooks a special homecoming.
The deputies and members of two law enforcement motorcycle clubs provided an escort from the Jefferson County line, through Bonne Terre with a very brief stop at the police department just after 5 p.m. Then they went back onto U.S. 67 to Columbia Street in Farmington and then to his parents’ home where he will be staying.
Joining in on the escort at various locations were police and fire departments from Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Farmington, as well as Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Leadwood Police.
Brenneke said she is very thankful for all the community members and agencies who showed their support for Brooks. Brenneke said his first words were that “he loves his children, Jackson and Cali.”
She said before the accident, she, Officer Brooks and Officer Robbie Mahurin would all eat together on Sunday evenings while on duty at Bonne Terre Police Department.
She looks forward to the day when her usual Sunday night crew are working on the same shift together again.
For now, Brooks is working on recovering from the accident.
“I got a hug from him today, I was very happy to tell my pal I love him,” she said.
Brooks, 41, of Farmington, survived a fatal crash in the early Sunday morning hours of Sept. 27 that took the life of the driver, Emily Clifford, 27, of Desloge.
The accident occurred on Route K east of Sickman Road. Both had been wearing seat belts in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.