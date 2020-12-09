WATCH NOW: Dog, owner reunited after 348 days

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She said, ‘Mom, I think this is your dog,’” Delashmit said, “and I couldn’t believe it. That was my dog. They found Duke.”

After getting in touch with FRF’s Sydney Holst and proving her ownership, she called Leadwood Police Chief Greg Northrup, who sent an escort to the pound so Delashmit and her mom, Teresa Robbins, could finally identify and pick up Duke on Nov. 4. Time was of the essence, since he was scheduled for the gallows that Friday.

“My mom was taking me over there to get him, and I told her, what if it’s not my dog, how can I look at another dog that’s about to be euthanized and not take him?” Delashmit said.

But it was Duke alright, and he looked pretty healthy, he still had his collar on, still had the same sweet wag and puppy smile when he saw his owner for the first time in almost a year.

“As soon as I saw him I just started bawling, I couldn’t believe it. I can’t imagine how he got there. I look at him and ask him, ‘I missed you so much, where have you been, where all did you go?’” she said. “Once I got myself together, I told them, I’ve heard of stories like this, but I never thought it would happen to me.”