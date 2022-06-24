WATCH NOW: Emma Gerstner recognized as Parkland Area Inspirational Athlete of the Year

Emma Gerstner, a 2022 Farmington High School graduate and reigning MAAA track and field champion, was named our Inspirational Athlete of the Year.

The summer before her junior year, Gerstner was playing basketball when she went for a rebound and “came down and landed weird.” A doctor’s visit determined she had torn her ACL.

Gerstner underwent surgery and physical therapy for about six months. It took almost an entire year to fully recover, which meant she missed out on playing volleyball and basketball.

Through hard work, she was able to run track in the spring of her junior year, and helped the Knights' 4x800 relay team place sixth at the Class 4 state meet while breaking a longtime school record.

During senior year, she had successes in volleyball, basketball and track. Farmington earned conference and district volleyball championships, along with MAAA regular-season and tournament basketball crowns.

Gerstner qualified for four state track events last month, and placed third as an individual medalist in the long jump.

“I broke my own record, so I’m really excited about that and just to be on the podium,” Gerstner said. “I was seeded fifth and got third, so I’m happy with that.”

She holds the school record in long jump at 17 feet, 8 inches. Her 4x400 relay team placed sixth in the state for a second straight year, and she finished 10th in both the triple jump and 4x100.

She plans to attend Mineral Area College and run track this fall.

Farmington Assistant Track Coach Becky Noble said Gerstner is a fantastic athlete. She said Gerstner will train year-round to run for MAC as a sprinter and a jumper.

She said Gerstner actually broke the school long jump record twice during her senior year.

“She broke her school record very early on in the season at Festus,” Noble said.

It was a very cold and windy day and the wind was blowing in her face but Gerstner wasn’t about to back down from the challenge.

Then at state she established a new mark.

Gerstner said her top accomplishment of high school was coming back from her injury stronger than before.

She said she was so excited to find out she was named our Inspirational Athlete of the Year. She feels honored because she worked so hard to come back from her injury and she is glad she was able to inspire others.

Gerstner said she wants to thank her coaches for supporting her during and after her injury.

Gerstner said she started playing volleyball and basketball when she was 10 and began running track in seventh grade. Track is definitely her favorite sport.

At MAC, Gerstner plans to earn an associate’s degree before going to St. Louis Community College at Forest Park to become a dental hygienist.

Gerstner was a Farmington Elks Student of the Month in April, a member of the National Honor Society, and earned Academic All-State honors. She was named the 2022 Farmington High School Female Athlete of the Year.

She is the daughter of Amy and Josh Gerstner.

