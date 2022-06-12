WATCH NOW: Fallen Heroes Ride benefits BackStoppers

On Saturday, 25 motorcyclists left from the Midwest Sports Center at 124 Walker Rd. in Farmington for the Fallen Heroes Ride, the ninth anniversary spent riding 118 miles while raising money for BackStoppers. Backstoppers provides support to the surviving spouses and children of emergency personnel who die in the line of duty.

While usually held in July, Sheri Pratt, a service advisor and event coordinator with Midwest Sports Center, said that the weather in June was thought to be better suited for riding. When the ride started at 10 a.m., the weather was 78 degrees and partly sunny.

“I made the order for perfect weather,” joked Pratt.

While the amount of riders was smaller than Pratt expected, the ride raised a total of $440 to donate to BackStoppers. A reason for the smaller amount of riders? Pratt believes it to be safety concerns.

According to Pratt, one of the first things that motorcyclists tend to learn is how to drive defensively, as well as trying to get ahead of issues ahead of time.

Another issue when it comes to the safety of riders is grass clippings being blown into the road when lawns are mowed. Grass clippings can affect the balance of a motorcycle, causing the vehicles to fall onto the roadway, leading to damage to the vehicles and to the people riding it.

BackStoppers is based out of St. Louis, and since 1959 has been helping support the families of first responders whenever tragedy strikes. BackStoppers has benefited the families of St. Francois County for over twenty years, starting with the passing of Deputy Sheriff Steven Ziegler of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department in September 2001.

BackStoppers has helped the families of Ziegler, former Leadwood Police Chief Jerry Hicks Sr., Deputy Sheriff Paul Clark with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Adam King of the Terre Du Lac Police Department, and most recently Patrolman Lane Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

