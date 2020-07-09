WATCH NOW: FHS val gets Harvard 'full ride'

Phan explained why he chose to major in applied mathematics.

“Applied mathematics is probably one of the most common majors at Harvard,” he said. “Students generally major in that in order to work on Wall Street. Wall Street, they don’t require a specific major, they tell you to major in anything you want, but I think studying math allows you to have a skill set that [is more general].”

Following college, Phan's ultimate career goal is to become an investment banking analyst on Wall Street.

“Banking analysts, they essentially help companies raise capital,” he said. “They conduct market research, they help the transaction of mergers and acquisitions. That’s something I want to specialize in because I find that extremely interesting. Mergers essentially merge into one. Acquisition is when one company starts to own another one. I think the reason why I would like to really study math, is that it allows me to gain the problem solving and analytical reasoning skills that are very essential to become a successful investment banking analyst.