WATCH NOW: FHS val gets Harvard 'full ride'

As Farmington High School's 2020 graduating class comes to the end of their high school journey, one thing is for certain — this has been a very chaotic year.
Thirty-two FHS seniors graduated with associate degrees from Mineral Area College; 16 seniors scored 30 or higher on the composite ACT scores; and since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, students attending the school have volunteered 5,900 hours of community service, with the senior class alone completing almost 2,000 hours of that total.
Finishing at the top of his class is Valedictorian Hau Phan, the son of Uyen Huynh and Hoang Phan who sought asylum in the United States 24 years ago from their home country of Vietnam.
During his busy high school years, Phan took part in the Varsity Scholar Bowl, Math Team, Speech and Debate Team, World Wide Youth and Science Engineering Academic Team (chemistry and math), in addition to serving as student council secretary and being a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.
If that weren't enough, last summer, Phan served as a teaching assistant to Dr. Nathan Calkins in an introductory to chemistry class at MAC where his responsibilities included setting up and cleaning up labs, creating study guides, and working with students after lectures. He also started up a YouTube channel that featured his self-made chemistry videos to supplement class lectures.
Now Phan has received a "full-ride" scholarship to famed Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he plans to study applied mathematics. He explained that applying at Harvard was one of the most difficult parts of his high school career, since he didn’t have many people to advise him about the Ivy League.
“I am a first-generation college student, but with the guidance of Dr. Reeves — he is the dual-credit liaison at the high school and also served as my counselor — he helped me throughout this process,” Phan said. “I applied to Harvard through the CommonApp application. You have to fill out a lot of parts on the common application, your extracurricular activities and what high school you went to. You have to write what is called a CommonApp essay that’s around 650 words.”
In addition to the application process, Phan had to satisfy a specific requirement for new students entering the Ivy League school.
“Harvard suggests you develop what is called a supplemental essay,” he said. “Usually, if they suggest something, you have to do it. I think that part was really challenging because there wasn’t a word limit to that. I wrote mine at 800 words. It was about my experience at Boy’s State, how it impacted me.
“Afterward, I just clicked the submit button and I just hoped for the best. I hadn’t heard back from the school for an interview until Jan. 25. I went to my interview in St. Louis and then I just waited until Harvard released their decisions on March 26.”
Phan explained why he chose to major in applied mathematics.
“Applied mathematics is probably one of the most common majors at Harvard,” he said. “Students generally major in that in order to work on Wall Street. Wall Street, they don’t require a specific major, they tell you to major in anything you want, but I think studying math allows you to have a skill set that [is more general].”
Following college, Phan's ultimate career goal is to become an investment banking analyst on Wall Street.
“Banking analysts, they essentially help companies raise capital,” he said. “They conduct market research, they help the transaction of mergers and acquisitions. That’s something I want to specialize in because I find that extremely interesting. Mergers essentially merge into one. Acquisition is when one company starts to own another one. I think the reason why I would like to really study math, is that it allows me to gain the problem solving and analytical reasoning skills that are very essential to become a successful investment banking analyst.
"Wall Street — they don’t really care what you major in as long as you pass the interview that has a lot of finance and technical related questions, which you can self-study for. You pass the behavioral questions in the interview and I think you would generally be all set. I have done a lot of research on it and a lot of people who have majored in economics and finance — even though that is what might be similar to what they are doing on the job — it turns out that they have stated that the bulk of your learning is on the job itself.”
Phan’s mother, Uyen Huynh, offered a simple reason for her son's success in high school.
“He is a very hard worker," she said. "During spring break, instead of going out and play or enjoying some movies, he was on the Chromebook and he has to write essays. I am really proud of him.”
She offered a short history of how the family eventually came to live in Farmington.
“We came here in 1996,” she said. “My dad served in the [Vietnamese] Army before 1975, then after the Vietnam War, Communists put him in jail for six years. That’s why we came here as political refugees. My first hometown was Charlotte, North Carolina. We moved to California in 2000, and then we moved to Missouri in 2008. We moved to Farmington in 2009 and have a nail salon.”
Phan thinks that working in the family business has been a major part of why he was accepted to Harvard.
“This is something I talked about in my college interviews, he said, "How it was a privilege to work at my parent’s nail salon because having a job taught me to work with people from very different backgrounds, taught me to empathize with them. And that’s something many kids my age are able to do — to empathize with people or even adults who may not have jobs.
"That is something I definitely highlighted in my application, and I think it really demonstrated to admission officers how I would act on campus — the sort of conversations I might have with my classmates, and overall, my ability to succeed.
"Even though Farmington may not be a nationally ranked school — I think because I was able to balance a part-time job, family responsibilities, extracurricular activities, on top of a full schedule of college classes — it alludes [to what students must do while attending] college where you will have to manage your time really well.”
Farmington's graduation is set for July 18.
To view reporter Mark Marberry's interview with Hau Phan and his mother Uyen Huynh, go to the BKTV Studios YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GFcWE4Dkos&feature=youtu.be
Editor's Note: On July 6, Harvard University announced that it would invite no more than 40% of its undergraduates to live on campus this fall. All 1,650 first-year students will have the option to reside on campus when the term begins Sept. 2, but students will not attend live classes. Instead they will be isolated in their single dormitory bedrooms and take all of their courses online.
