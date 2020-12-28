 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Bonne Terre house
WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Bonne Terre house

Fire destroys Bonne Terre house

Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire on Center Street in Bonne Terre at 3 p.m. Monday. Area firefighters have responded to at least four house fires Sunday and Monday. We will have more information as it becomes available.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire on Center Street in Bonne Terre at 3 p.m. Monday.

Area firefighters have responded to at least four house fires Sunday and Monday. The other fires were in the Doe Run, Farmington, and Bismarck/Irondale areas.

View additional photos and video of this fire online.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

