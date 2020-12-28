WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Bonne Terre house

Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire on Center Street in Bonne Terre at 3 p.m. Monday.
Area firefighters have responded to at least four house fires Sunday and Monday. The other fires were in the Doe Run, Farmington, and Bismarck/Irondale areas.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Area firefighters battle a working fire on Center Street in Bonne Terre Monday afternoon.
