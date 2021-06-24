WATCH NOW: Fires destroy houses in Park Hills, Terre Du Lac

Two separate fires destroyed homes in St. Francois County this week.
The first fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Davis Court in Park Hills.
Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire engulfing a full-sized camper, an attached garage with vehicles, and the first and second floor of the house.
The occupants were able to get out of the home safely.
Weiss said firefighters arrived on the scene within 11 minutes of the 911 call which is a good response time for a volunteer fire department in the middle of the night.
He upgraded the call from a first-alarm to a third-alarm to get extra manpower due to the amount of property on fire.
The fire damaged siding on a neighbor’s home, as well.
Firefighters from Wolf Creek, Farmington, Doe Run, Bismarck, Leadwood, Leadington, Desloge, Big River, and Terre Du Lac responded while Potosi and Pilot Knob responded as move-up to cover the Park Hills station.
No one was injured. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were then dispatched at about 3 a.m. Thursday to 1504 North St. Francois Road in Terre Du Lac for a fire which completely destroyed the house.
Fire destoys a house on St. Francois Road in Terre Du Lac early Thursday morning.
According to sources, there were no electric or utilities hooked up to the house but one person was at the house and got out safely. No injuries were reported.
The fire was upgraded from a first-alarm call to a third-alarm for additional manpower. Agencies from Big River, Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadington, Bismarck and Leadwood responded, as well as move-ups from De Soto and Potosi.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.