WATCH NOW: Freakytown has record turnout

"I used to have a booth contest but they kept winning every year so I just gave them a permanent prime spot at the courthouse," Rehkop said. "This year their theme was the Disney movie 'Coco.' Their whole family dressed to the theme and they looked so good."

Rehkop said she was also impressed by Thal's Hardware who went all out and decorated their entire store front.

"There were so many great themed booths," Rehkop said. "I'm in awe at how creative everyone gets."

Rehkop said the town definitely needed a fun event like Freakytown after the tornado, which hit the community last Sunday.

"All week, the community has been working nonstop to clean up the damage," Rehkop said. "It was nice to be able to take a break and for the kids to have some fun dressing up, playing games and filling their bags with a ton of candy."

Rehkop said she had no clue what to expect this year as far as attendance, first with COVID-19 and then the tornado.

"However, we were lucky to have such perfect weather this year and I know a lot of the surrounding communities had their similar events get rained out," Rehkop said. "It ended up being one of our most well-attended Freakytowns."