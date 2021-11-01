WATCH NOW: Freakytown has record turnout

Fredericktown was full of ghouls, ghosts, superheroes and princesses as downtown transformed into Freakytown Saturday evening. Crowds gathered a half hour before and after the event as anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 people were in attendance.
"I think the event went really well," Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Event Coordinator Tessa Rehkop said. "I was happy to see such a great turnout and to see that the trick-or-treating line was still moving at a good pace."
Other than seeing all the smiling faces, everyone's favorite part of the night, which is put on by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, was seeing all the fun costumes.
"There were so many great costumes," Rehkop said. "Seeing what kind of costumes these kids and families come up with is always my favorite part of the event. Some of my favorites were a transformer, the kid started as a truck lying down and then would stand up and transform into a robot. I think they made the costume. Also, a young Bo and Luke from Dukes of Hazzard driving around in the General Lee complete with the iconic horn."
The booths were as impressive as the costumes. Madison County Ambulance District had an ambulance decorated in the square and the "Boo Boo Crew" handed out candy. There was also "Witches' Brew" being handed out at IBS Print Shop.
Rehkop said Melissa's Majic Touch is always her favorite booth, since they seem to take their themes to the next level every year.
"I used to have a booth contest but they kept winning every year so I just gave them a permanent prime spot at the courthouse," Rehkop said. "This year their theme was the Disney movie 'Coco.' Their whole family dressed to the theme and they looked so good."
Rehkop said she was also impressed by Thal's Hardware who went all out and decorated their entire store front.
"There were so many great themed booths," Rehkop said. "I'm in awe at how creative everyone gets."
Rehkop said the town definitely needed a fun event like Freakytown after the tornado, which hit the community last Sunday.
"All week, the community has been working nonstop to clean up the damage," Rehkop said. "It was nice to be able to take a break and for the kids to have some fun dressing up, playing games and filling their bags with a ton of candy."
Rehkop said she had no clue what to expect this year as far as attendance, first with COVID-19 and then the tornado.
"However, we were lucky to have such perfect weather this year and I know a lot of the surrounding communities had their similar events get rained out," Rehkop said. "It ended up being one of our most well-attended Freakytowns."
This year's event was the first regular Freakytown to be held around Court Square since 2018. The 2019 event was moved indoors due to rain and last year was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We were thrilled to get to have the Freakytown we all know and love around downtown Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "The effort the businesses and organizations put into this event is amazing. Not only do they spend a lot of money — I heard some spent over $400 just on candy — but they also dedicated so much time coming up with such creative booths and costumes."
Rehkop said these efforts are why she loves living in this small little town where people go above and beyond for each other. She said this is especially apparent in the way the community helped each other after the tornado hit Sunday night.
PHOTOS: Freakytown 2021
