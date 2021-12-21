WATCH NOW: Fredericktown children participate in Shop with a Hero; added blessings given to Bowman family

Shop with a Hero helped more children this year than it ever has in the nine-year history of the event. Fredericktown Walmart was visited by 146 children, each with $100 to shop for items on their Christmas lists.

This year's event was held the morning of Dec. 15 and the children each chose a hero to help them shop. In Fredericktown, the heroes consisted of firefighters, police officers, sheriff deputies, highway patrol troopers, paramedics, city employees, school personnel, county employees and many others who helped make the event possible throughout the year.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said the entire community works together all year to raise the money for these kids. He said anyone who helped make this happen is a hero and was invited to come out, shop, and be involved with the event.

"We are able to do this every year because of the generosity of businesses, groups and individuals throughout the community," Hovis said. "This year, with the tornado and still trying to bounce back from COVID-19 shutdowns, the children of the community needed this more than ever. We helped more children this year than we ever had, and we plan to raise even more money next year to make sure we can continue to help all that need it."

The Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition, the sponsor of the event, indicated the teamwork and everyone working together is the true key to the success of the day.

"The school district helps make sure the kids who need help get it, Walmart is always so helpful and inviting, our school resource officers always do such a great job, and just everyone who comes out to shop, wrap presents or just be a part of the day all really make this possible," Hovis said. "They put so much work into it.”

Hovis said everyone has their role and does a great job pulling it all together.

"Things were tough again this year for the community and for our fundraising events, but we pulled it off," Hovis said. "We are so blessed and thankful for those that did step up and give. Even if it was a smaller donation than normal. It doesn't matter if you normally give $100 and you only gave $20 this year. It helped us make this possible for these kids and it is all about those kids."

As the children entered the store, they smiled ear to ear and some even pointed with excitement to the hero they wanted to shop with. Hawk the K-9 was a favorite of the day with his handler Brandon Greene from American Caliber K-9 just there as his partner instead of the other way around. Hawk even helped pick out toys and video games, sniffing them just to be safe.

Popular toys this year were Nerf Guns, Barbies, Pokemon cards and video games. One little girl decided to go straight for a big ticket item, spending most of her money for a new bike.

Several police officers had fun shopping with a few of the teenage shoppers in the makeup isle, obviously out of their comfort zone but still making it a memorable day for all, smelling perfumes and picking out eye lashes.

“The entire experience gets you into the Christmas spirit,” Hovis said. “I look forward to this day all year long. The children light up when they see Santa, and it is fun to see the kids and all the volunteers cut loose and have fun shopping.”

Hovis said the experience touches your heart and, yes the kids are getting their presents, but the volunteers walk away with so much more.

“You can't help but love every minute of the morning,” Hovis said. “For that time you are shopping with that child, nothing else matters. Everything is about them and what they want. They do not have to worry about life. They just get to be kids.”

At the end of the event, all of the heroes who were able, took a ride out to a bless a deserving family with a $1,000 donation to make their holiday season a little brighter.

This year the Bowman family was chosen to receive the extra blessing. The Bowmans were impacted by the recent tornado with their home and van receiving damage. The group went to the Fredericktown Elementary School to present Missy Bowman with the donation.

"We want to give you guys $1,000 because we get called heroes all the time, but what you are doing, fostering all those kids and the type of mom you are and the family you are, you are a hero," Santa said. "We really do appreciate you. We hope you have a Merry Christmas and we know that you know what Christmas is all about."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

