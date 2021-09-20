WATCH NOW: Fredricktown fly-in draws various pilots

EAA Chapter 1635 will now begin gearing up for its Young Eagles Rally scheduled for Oct. 9 at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport. This event is geared toward youth and offers free airplane rides to those from 8 to 17 years of age.

"We have 26 registered at this point and we have four or five that were at the Fly-In that were interested in it," Gregory said. "So we have 30 registered. We topped it at 80 but we would have to recruit some pilots from another chapter in St. Louis if we had that many. We would really like to see about 50 kids."

Gregory said the Young Eagles Rally held in Perryville in May had 55 kids and he would like to see a similar turnout in Fredericktown.

"Many of our riders are second-time riders," Gregory said. "They have ridden with us before so we must be doing something right. This will be the third year we have flown youth and it has proven to be an exciting day for the youth, their families and the pilots."

If you have a youth aged 8-17 that would like to participate in the Young Eagles Rally Oct. 9 you can register at youngeaglesday.org.

Gregory said EAA Chapter 1635 covers the Farmington, Fredericktown and Perryville region and is only 2 and a half years old.