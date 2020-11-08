WATCH NOW: Help the Hungry Bake Sale raises $97,700

“When we have that event, it’s like we are inviting people into our home,” Landrum said. “We want to be gracious and hospitable. We were so pleased that people respected us and did what we asked them to do — which was to wear a mask. We wanted them to wear a mask, so everybody would stay safe. We had prayed and prayed that no one would get sick from coming to this bake sale.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s a good thing for everybody — they wanted to be there — and they did what they needed to do to get to come. People said, ‘Thank you so much for having this. We’ve been wanting to be able to go to an event for a long time, and this was just what we needed.’ We were happy to be able to do it.

“Once again, the community did not fail us. At this point we have made $97,742, but we are confident that we will hit the $100,000 mark. We still have a few donations coming in. We felt we just had tremendous support. We feel so blessed and we really feel like God just laid things in our lap this year. With COVID and all of the stipulations with that, we really wanted a safe event. We really felt like God wanted us to go ahead with this bake sale, and as soon as we decided to go forward, people just came from everywhere wanting to offer their support. We were all very happy about yesterday."