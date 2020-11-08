WATCH NOW: Help the Hungry Bake Sale raises $97,700

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of so many popular Parkland events over the previous nine months, the 15th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale went off without a hitch Saturday at Farmington’s Centene Center.
Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee chairperson, proclaimed the fundraiser for the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries to be another great success. Although the bake sale has been held for almost its entire run in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium, the committee’s very first bake sale was held at Centene Center in 2005.
“We were tremendously overwhelmed with the way everything turned out,” she said. “We felt going in that things looked pretty promising, and when we started setting up on Friday, things just started getting better and better. It was almost like we had come full circle. I remember feeling this very same way the very first year we had the bake.
“Of course, we feel this way every year, but because we were back at the Centene Center, you get to that point where you have done every single thing you know to do. Then it’s all up to people showing up and buying the baked goods, bidding on silent auction baskets, buying raffle tickets and buying live auction items. We have to have that.”
The 15th Annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale was held Nov. 7, 2020, at Centene Center. The event raises much needed funds for two local food pantries.
To keep the volunteers and attendees safe, the bake sale committee put safeguards in place for everyone entering the center. After their temperature was taken and several health questions were answered, entrants were given a blue sticker to wear, marking them as “COVID-19 free.” They were also offered a squirt of hand sanitizer at the door. Safety masks were also required to be worn, both by the city of Farmington and bake sale committee.
“When we have that event, it’s like we are inviting people into our home,” Landrum said. “We want to be gracious and hospitable. We were so pleased that people respected us and did what we asked them to do — which was to wear a mask. We wanted them to wear a mask, so everybody would stay safe. We had prayed and prayed that no one would get sick from coming to this bake sale.
“I think it’s a good thing for everybody — they wanted to be there — and they did what they needed to do to get to come. People said, ‘Thank you so much for having this. We’ve been wanting to be able to go to an event for a long time, and this was just what we needed.’ We were happy to be able to do it.
“Once again, the community did not fail us. At this point we have made $97,742, but we are confident that we will hit the $100,000 mark. We still have a few donations coming in. We felt we just had tremendous support. We feel so blessed and we really feel like God just laid things in our lap this year. With COVID and all of the stipulations with that, we really wanted a safe event. We really felt like God wanted us to go ahead with this bake sale, and as soon as we decided to go forward, people just came from everywhere wanting to offer their support. We were all very happy about yesterday."
Once again, the most popular auction at Saturday's event was the Clergy Cake Auction placed the baked goods of local ministers up for bid by the public, many of whom were proud church members. It was no surprise that the response was once again out of this world.
“I think we’re $8 and some change away from them making $44,000," Landrum said. "That’s almost half of what we raised from the whole bake sale! A big shout out to the pastors. They were hesitant to do this, but we had 11 cakes this year and kudos to them."
Among the ministers taking part in the auction were Boone Berry, filling in for his father, Pastor Alan Berry of Farmington Christian Church Disciples of Christ; Ginger Scarpino, First Steps Church of God; Rev. Robert “Bob” Bullock, Farmington Presbyterian Church; Pastor Greg Robinson, Farmington First Baptist Church; Rev. Allan Harmening, Grace Presbyterian Fellowship; Rev. Ron Beaton, Memorial United Methodist Church; Pastor Rocky Good, New Heights Church; Pastor Art Menard, Farmington Church of the Nazarene; and a church member who filled in for Mike Harrison of Parkland Chapel who was unable to attend.
To illustrate the wonderful way in which the bake sale comes together each and every year, Landrum shared an incident that long-time committee member Linda Ragsdale witnessed as Saturday's fundraiser was coming to a close.
“It was right before 1 o’clock — which is pretty well when the bake sale is over — and a man came in with his two small boys. He said, ‘We totally forgot to come to the bake sale. Is there anything left to buy?’ Linda said, ‘I’m so sorry, but no, we’ve sold all the baked goods. We don’t have anything left.’ He said, ‘That was my fault. I totally forgot. We’ll be back next year.’ Just then a man walked in carrying a container of cupcakes and he said, ‘Is it too late for you to accept baked goods?’ Linda looked at the other man and asked, ‘Would you like these cupcakes?’ He said, ‘Oh, my gosh, these would be perfect! We would love these cupcakes.’ That’s the kind of God thing that happens all the time with our bake sale."
According to Landrum, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee overcame a number of obstacles of their own to make the event another great success.
“My committee has gone through so many trials trying to put this bake sale on," she said. "Three of them were limping around with knee problems… foot problems… torn ligaments. We have had major family crises. We have just had all kinds of issues. My committee was just so committed they plowed through all of that. They did not let any of that get them down. I couldn’t be prouder of them and I couldn’t be more thankful for the community for supporting us. It’s just a phenomenal blessing to be a part of such an event.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
