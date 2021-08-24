WATCH NOW: K-9 Kay hard at work at SFCSD

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So, it's definitely good for me being a first-time handler and it being the first time he's been on patrols. It's kind of a learning experience for the both of us for sure."

Shumate said adding another K-9 to the department's law enforcement assets provides significant investigative advantages. The deputy explained that one of his primary goals as an officer is ridding the community of illegal drugs, and Kay's sense of smell is a huge help.

"Ever since I got in the law enforcement, I wanted to go after the illegal narcotics on the street," said Shumate. "And having a dual purpose canine — it just makes the job so much easier when you're wanting to strictly go after narcotics."

Kay is a multi-purpose police K-9, meaning he's trained in criminal apprehension, narcotic detection, missing person tracking, officer protection, and other patrol activities.

The department began utilizing the dog on duty on Aug. 3. Shumate said Kay was deployed to assist area investigations nearly every day of his first week on the job.

"We had a fugitive apprehension track pretty much every day," Shumate recalled. "We've already assisted the Highway Patrol on a traffic stop where narcotic equipment was found in the vehicle that K-9 Kay had alerted to."