WATCH NOW: K-9 Kay hard at work at SFCSD

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department added a new K-9 to their force, and after months of training, the dog began helping to protect the community earlier this month.
K-9 Kay (pronounced Kai) is a less than 2-year-old male German Shepherd from Holland, trained as a multi-purpose dog. His skills include detecting the odors of narcotics, tracking, and apprehension.
Kay has joined the department's K-9 Division, which also includes K-9 Teo, another German Shepherd.
The department had been fundraising in recent months, raising the necessary dollars for the dog and training, which amounted to a little more than $14,000.
Lt. Mike Ryan said Kevin and Janice Bess, owners of Marler's Towing, assisted the department with organizing several fundraisers. He said Cedar Falls Tactical and Rob's Guns donated items, like firearms and pellet grills, for fundraising raffles.
After the department purchased Kay, a month of training began at Tri-State Canine Services in Warren, Ohio.
Deputy Alex Shumate, Kay's handler, trained with the dog and K-9 training expert Dave Blosser. Shumate said Kay already knew a few smells and commands, which made things a bit easier.
"He was green, but he was pre-trained at the same time," said Shumate. "He had already been introduced to the odor of some narcotics as far as like heroin, cocaine, and meth. And then he had had a little apprehension training, but we really hit on that once I went up to Ohio for a month.
"So, it's definitely good for me being a first-time handler and it being the first time he's been on patrols. It's kind of a learning experience for the both of us for sure."
Shumate said adding another K-9 to the department's law enforcement assets provides significant investigative advantages. The deputy explained that one of his primary goals as an officer is ridding the community of illegal drugs, and Kay's sense of smell is a huge help.
"Ever since I got in the law enforcement, I wanted to go after the illegal narcotics on the street," said Shumate. "And having a dual purpose canine — it just makes the job so much easier when you're wanting to strictly go after narcotics."
Kay is a multi-purpose police K-9, meaning he's trained in criminal apprehension, narcotic detection, missing person tracking, officer protection, and other patrol activities.
The department began utilizing the dog on duty on Aug. 3. Shumate said Kay was deployed to assist area investigations nearly every day of his first week on the job.
"We had a fugitive apprehension track pretty much every day," Shumate recalled. "We've already assisted the Highway Patrol on a traffic stop where narcotic equipment was found in the vehicle that K-9 Kay had alerted to."
Kay is a young dog, so while highly trained, he also has a playful side around people.
"He's real mild manner, as far as when it comes to public relations," Shumate explained. "He's a year and a half, so he's still got some puppy in him where he just wants to love on everybody and go that route. But at the same time, once he's in work mode, he's in work mode (and) he's ready to do what he was trained to do."
When he's not chasing suspects or finding drugs, Kay lives with Shumate. The deputy said the dog seems to enjoy being on patrol and can hardly wait to go to work each day.
"Once I go get him out of his pen and everything, he sees the uniform on, and he's hyped, he's ready to go, he's ready to work," said Shumate. "So it's really awesome to see that. He's just itching to go."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com