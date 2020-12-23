WATCH NOW: Kids share the meaning of Christmas

The stockings are up and the tree is trimmed, but for some, finding the Christmas spirit has been difficult this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before school closed for the holiday season, students of Fredericktown Intermediate School in Diana Haferkamp's fourth grade class and Courtney Holliday's fifth grade class took some time to explain what Christmas means to them with hopes to remind us all of why we celebrate.
"My opinion is that it is better to give than to get," Gracie Bowling said. "Always be grateful for what you get. This is a holiday to be grateful for your family."
Cash Duckworth said Christmas is all about family and friends coming together and having a big celebration.
"Christmas is about the day Lord was born," Nathan Johnson said. "It's not about the gifts. It's about gathering with the family. I mean gifts are cool to get, but it's not about that."
Johnson said to be thankful that you get to get presents because some people do not.
"And I love my family," Johnson said. "I wish my dad could still be with us for Christmas but he's not around anymore. I wish he was. It is the best ever."
"I think Christmas is the best time to be giving and about our savior Jesus Christ," Abby Rehkop said. "He is the one who saved our lives and died on the cross for us. And just because he did that stuff for us, that doesn't mean we should be greedy wanting what you want.
"Also think of others. It is not all about yourself. Remember how he saved our lives, and never forget what you believe in. Merry Christmas."
Jayden Hein said Christmas is about spending time with family, giving to others in need and traditions.
"Every year, me and my family go light looking," Hein said. "It's where we go around town and look at the beautiful and colorful lights. We also make cookies or gingerbread houses and we watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' or 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.'"
Hein said the most important thing about Christmas is when Jesus was born.
"He saved our lives, and he died because of that," Hein said. "So don't be greedy and start giving to others in need of help instead."
"The true meaning of Christmas, well it's not about presents, it's about celebrating Jesus Christ's birthday," Memphis Sullivan said. "Christmas isn't about Santa. Christmas can have family traditions and family and friends can come over and celebrate Christmas."
Sullivan said Christmas is about giving and being together and Reid Cooper agreed.
"The true meaning of Christmas is being together with friends and family, not getting gifts," Cooper said. "Besides it's better to give than get presents because you get the feeling of kindness."
Kegan Keith said his three favorite things about Christmas are spending time with family, opening presents and giving.
"You always have to be grateful," Keith said. "You know the saying as some teachers say, 'get what you get and don't throw a fit.'"
Keith said you can not just get gifts and not give any. He said to be giving to people that do not have much, that will always make someone happy.
"Now very very last, this is all about being thankful," Keith said. "If you get clothes, don't whine. Just be thankful. That might be all your family can afford. Do me a favor, don't be greedy just be very very thankful."
Matthew Francis said his favorite part about Christmas is presents, snow and not having school. He said he also enjoys giving people stuff for Christmas because he likes to watch their face to see if they like what they got.
For Peighlyn Jones, Christmas means cooking with her nana.
"I like to help my nana cook because it makes me happy," Jones said. "I also like to help my nana cook because I like to eat the rest of the batter when we put it in the oven. I just love cooking with my nana because I just love her so much."
Samuel Royer said he loves spending time with his family for Christmas and seeing his cousins who live far away. He said every year they go to their Christmas cabin where they open presents and eat good food.
"Probably everyone puts up a Christmas tree," Andrew Wolf said. "We put it there so Christmas joy is in your house. You probably do it to because Santa needs somewhere to put the presents. I love decorating the tree. Remember that when you're putting up your Christmas tree."
Allyson Blair said, to her, Christmas means making cookies, sleeping in, and getting really cool presents.
"Every Christmas day I make cookies with my grammy, sister, and my mom," Blair said. "We almost always make chocolate chip cookies and we add a little sprinkles to them to make them colorful."
Blair said, during Christmas break, she gets to sleep in as long as she wants.
"On Christmas break, you get all the sleep you need," Blair said. "Sleeping in and eating my famous Christmas french toast, it is a tradition to me."
"Your family is the most important," Bladen Boswell said. "So you need to care for them, not be the worst. Get your family something that will make them happy. You need to love your family, be jolly, not a little Grinch."
One thing that kept coming up as the children discussed the meaning of Christmas was "family." In one way or another, to them, the meaning of Christmas had to include family.
Reporter's Note: Christmas 2020 may look different for some, and we may not be able to come together in a conventional way, but this year family is more important than ever. Make the most of every moment you have together this season.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366
"Now very very last, this is all about being thankful. If you get clothes, don't whine. Just be thankful. That might be all your family can afford. Do me a favor, don't be greedy just be very very thankful."
Kegan Keith