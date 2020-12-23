WATCH NOW: Kids share the meaning of Christmas

The stockings are up and the tree is trimmed, but for some, finding the Christmas spirit has been difficult this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before school closed for the holiday season, students of Fredericktown Intermediate School in Diana Haferkamp's fourth grade class and Courtney Holliday's fifth grade class took some time to explain what Christmas means to them with hopes to remind us all of why we celebrate.

"My opinion is that it is better to give than to get," Gracie Bowling said. "Always be grateful for what you get. This is a holiday to be grateful for your family."

Cash Duckworth said Christmas is all about family and friends coming together and having a big celebration.

"Christmas is about the day Lord was born," Nathan Johnson said. "It's not about the gifts. It's about gathering with the family. I mean gifts are cool to get, but it's not about that."

Johnson said to be thankful that you get to get presents because some people do not.

"And I love my family," Johnson said. "I wish my dad could still be with us for Christmas but he's not around anymore. I wish he was. It is the best ever."