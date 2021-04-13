WATCH NOW: Missouri health officials pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said in a joint statement issued by Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.