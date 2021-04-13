WATCH NOW: Missouri health officials pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Missouri and Illinois health officials are immediately pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the state until further notice, the state health department announced Tuesday morning.
"In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri," Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services said in a press release. "We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow."
Missouri health officials asked providers to keep any on-hand J&J vaccine in the appropriate storage unit and label it "quarantine-do not use" until further notice.
Of the 206,430 doses Missouri received last week, 50,000 were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also said on Tuesday that it had notified providers throughout the state to discontinue the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the time being. This week, the state was allocated 17,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Next week, the state was expecting 483,720 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 5,800 were to be Johnson & Johnson.
People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said in a joint statement issued by Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, are not affected by the pause.
CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts. Until that process is complete, the CDC and FDA officials said they recommend a pause "out of an abundance of caution."
Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the reports of "thromboembolic events," or blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.
"We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines," said Johnson & Johnson in a statement. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine."
The Associated Press contributed to this report