WATCH NOW: Music festival and parade take over downtown Ironton

Senior candidate Paisley said it’s definitely an experience, being featured in the parade she watched as a kid.

“I remember I looked at everyone else like, ‘whoa, I want to be that’ and now I am,” she added.

It was an amazing experience for sophomore candidate Pursley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I'm just so excited to be able to represent my class because it's so special,” she said.

Freshman candidate Hopper said it was exciting for her. Her favorite part of her Frogger float was the turtles.

According to Lara, they got to work on their floats on Monday through Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. and then all night on Thursday until they finished. She, of course, rode in a go-kart on her float.

“A bunch of people stayed all night and worked, which I wasn't one of them, but I'm very thankful for them,” she said. “Because it looks amazing.”

Paisley said her favorite part of the Donkey Kong float was the back, which featured a replica arcade game.

“(It) says game over with all of our (senior’s) names,” she added.

On the Sonic float, Pursley loved the Ferris wheel. She also had to balance on a standing swing during the parade.