WATCH NOW: Music festival and parade take over downtown Ironton

The sights and sounds in downtown Ironton last weekend were a blend of Americana music and retro video games.
Kicking off Friday night, the Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival continued Saturday following the conclusion of the 95th annual Fall Festival Parade, one of the longest-running in the state.
Hundreds gathered for the music festival and parade, which started in Pilot Knob, traveled through downtown Ironton, and finished in Arcadia.
Arcadia Valley High School students spent last week building their impressive retro-video-game-themed floats. Each class had a different video game: Donkey Kong for the seniors, Mario Kart for the juniors, Sonic the Hedgehog for the sophomores, and Frogger for the freshmen.
The floats carried the homecoming queen candidate for each class: freshman Aaleigha Hopper with escort Alex Trowbridge; sophomore Lily Pursley and escort Gavin Douglas; junior Elena Lara and escort Eli Brower; and senior Allison Paisley with escort Will Erpenbach.
All four queen candidates grew up watching this parade every fall.
“I remember being in first grade, I wasn't an attendant, but the big floats were just always fun to watch and just the community,” junior candidate Lara said.
She said it was a little weird at first being in it. “But my mouth hurts from smiling,” she continued. “It was fun.”
Senior candidate Paisley said it’s definitely an experience, being featured in the parade she watched as a kid.
“I remember I looked at everyone else like, ‘whoa, I want to be that’ and now I am,” she added.
It was an amazing experience for sophomore candidate Pursley.
“I'm just so excited to be able to represent my class because it's so special,” she said.
Freshman candidate Hopper said it was exciting for her. Her favorite part of her Frogger float was the turtles.
According to Lara, they got to work on their floats on Monday through Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. and then all night on Thursday until they finished. She, of course, rode in a go-kart on her float.
“A bunch of people stayed all night and worked, which I wasn't one of them, but I'm very thankful for them,” she said. “Because it looks amazing.”
Paisley said her favorite part of the Donkey Kong float was the back, which featured a replica arcade game.
“(It) says game over with all of our (senior’s) names,” she added.
On the Sonic float, Pursley loved the Ferris wheel. She also had to balance on a standing swing during the parade.
“It’s kind of rough when it jerks,” she said. “You got to have good balance.”
Attendants for the candidates were: Parker Goodwin and Kinley Wadlow with Hopper; Annie Yates and Sam Garcia with Pursley; Ryder Strange and Kate Jackson with Lara; and Brody Mitkos and Hatty Pogue with Paisley.
The parade also featured retiring queen Taylor Lorenz and her attendants, Nash Wilson and Amelia Buckman.
After the parade was over, the floats were parked downtown in front of the Iron County Courthouse for community members to check out and take photos during the mountain music fest.
Bands featured during the music fest were: Quinton Vance and Acoustic Amigos, George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass, Rising Son, Logan Creek Band, The Punches, Don Joy and Melanie Lynn, and the Red Light Band.
There was a fiddle contest and a street dance on each of the nights, and community members enjoyed food trucks, vendors, and activities for kids.
