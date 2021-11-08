WATCH NOW: Parkland Toy Run draws bikers together

Bikers gathered in Farmington Saturday for the 28th Annual Parkland Toy Run.

The Parkland Toy Run provides area children with toys for Christmas presents and non-perishable food items for area food pantries each holiday season.

The Toy Run participants met at Qdoba and left at 12:30 p.m. Farmington, Desloge and Bonne Terre fire departments led the procession as they paraded through Leadington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre, ending at the VFW Post in Desloge with a chili lunch.

The toy run is organized annually by the Parkland Cycle Servants, the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). The event is one of many community service activities organized by the group every year.

Parkland Cycle Servants President Robert McNail said this year, because of COVID-19 precautions, the toys collected will be stored until they can be safely distributed at a later time.

The items collected are given to the St. Francois County Community Partnership Season of Hope program. Since the toys will have to wait to be given out, the community partnership plans to distribute $75 gift cards to the hundreds of area children who typically receive toys or clothing. McNail noted that the gift cards would only be able to be used on toys for the children.