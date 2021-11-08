 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Parkland Toy Run draws bikers together
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Parkland Toy Run draws bikers together

{{featured_button_text}}
Parkland Toy Run 004.jpg

Santa and his elf helper presided over the Parkland Toy Run on Saturday. The fund-raiser and toy-raiser for Season of Hope started at Qdoba in Farmington.

See more photos at dailyjournalonline.com/gallery.

Bikers gathered in Farmington Saturday for the 28th Annual Parkland Toy Run.

The Parkland Toy Run provides area children with toys for Christmas presents and non-perishable food items for area food pantries each holiday season.

The Toy Run participants met at Qdoba and left at 12:30 p.m. Farmington, Desloge and Bonne Terre fire departments led the procession as they paraded through Leadington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre, ending at the VFW Post in Desloge with a chili lunch.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The toy run is organized annually by the Parkland Cycle Servants, the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). The event is one of many community service activities organized by the group every year.

Parkland Cycle Servants President Robert McNail said this year, because of COVID-19 precautions, the toys collected will be stored until they can be safely distributed at a later time.

The items collected are given to the St. Francois County Community Partnership Season of Hope program. Since the toys will have to wait to be given out, the community partnership plans to distribute $75 gift cards to the hundreds of area children who typically receive toys or clothing. McNail noted that the gift cards would only be able to be used on toys for the children.

For more information about the local chapter of CMA, visit cmascr4.org/MO/parklandcycleservants. For more information about the St. Francois County Community Partnership, visit www.sfccp.org.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News