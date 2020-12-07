WATCH NOW: Prancer is the star at Miracles on Main Street

Things may have looked a little different this year, but Miracles on Main Street once again managed to bring the first signs of Christmas to downtown Fredericktown.

The highlight of the day was, of course, Prancer himself. There was a constant flow of children ready to meet the reindeer the entire two hours he was at Tis the Season. The magical moment left both children and adults in awe as they sat in the sleigh for a photo and even had a chance to pet him.

This was the second year Statler Realty brought Prancer to town for Miracles on Main Street. This year, Tis the Season joined in on the fun as host and offered free snacks to visitors.

Another moment nobody wanted to miss was a visit with Santa, accomplished with Santa safely behind the glass window of Statler Realty and, instead of sitting on his lap in front of the courthouse, kids held up signs for him to read, gave high fives and took their photos in front of the window.

One by one, as the children approached Santa, they were each shocked and excited to see he was holding a puppy in his lap. This welcome surprise seemed to bring just as much joy as seeing Santa himself.

Miracles on Main Street volunteers were diligently helping keep the glass clean and the area safe as everyone got their turn meeting Santa.