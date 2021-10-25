WATCH NOW: Sunday night storms wreak havoc

Day broke but the sun wasn't shining and a chill was in the air as multiple units responded to devastation wrought by Sunday night's tornadic storms through the southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region.
Fredericktown Fire Department posted on Facebook a plea to residents to refrain from driving in the areas widely known to be affected by damage, so the areas could be cleared and so that utility workers could continue their efforts. "Extra, non-necessary traffic will only impede recover efforts," it posted.
Later they posted: "City of Fredericktown Electric Status: As stated in the previous post significant damage has occurred to a primary substation and electric transmission lines that feed the city utility customers. As of now continue to expect an extended outage (days)."
"A shelter has been opened up at the Madison County Health Department located at 105 Armory Street. The shelter is not providing any comfort items at this time (i.e. blankets/pillows). Bring any needed medications as well. Pets are not allowed in the building. "
Ste. Genevieve County Emergency Management Director Felix Meyer said he will be doing his assessment of the St. Mary area today.
"We've got a lot of homes damaged or destroyed," he continued. "The antique mall is probably totaled out. There's no power to the city. They're working on it. We're starting to do cleanup. We've got the streets back open. And some of the homeowners are starting to work on their places now."
St. Mary Fire Chief Frank Ullman said they aren’t aware of any injuries from the storm.
“I was thankful we didn’t,” he said. “We do have a lot of debris, a lot of homes damaged, and a business damaged. We've got road crews on scene. The Perry County road crew and Ste. Gen County road crews are helping out with their equipment to help them clean roads off.”
He said the damage to some homes was extensive.
“There's a lot with roof damage,” he said as described the damage around him, “roofs totally taken off, partial house leveled to the ground, one side of the house leveled to the ground. It's just a debris field. We're still assessing the damage and stuff.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) was reported to be sending survey teams from its Weldon Spring office to areas presumed hardest hit: Near Fredericktown in Madison County; Chester in Randolph County, Illinois; and St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County.
"Two survey teams have been sent to assess the extent and severity of the damage in: Chester, IL; Coffman, MO; St. Mary, MO; Chloride, MO; Catherine Place, MO; Fredericktown, MO," NWS St. Louis posted on Twitter.
"Please let us know if you have any information about damage in these areas!"
The tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. and traveled through St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois. Pho…
The NWS St. Louis office can be called or emailed at 636-441-8467 or nws.stlouis@noaa.gov.
Kevin Deitsch, NWS St. Louis meteorologist, said they saw the debris on the radar, and the teams will be going from house to house, rating the damage.
"We’re looking for the width and length of the tornado," he said. "We believe it started on the south side of Farmington in the Libertyville and Coffman area, moved to St. Mary, continued over the (Mississippi) river into Chester (Illinois), and probably lifted between Chester and Steeleville Illinois."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Weather Service’s survey teams will examine the destruction and look for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the strength of the winds and put a label, or intensity scale, to it. Deitsch said while it's not uncommon for tornadoes to occur with the changes of season, the number and intensity of the tornadoes this season have been unusual.
Fredericktown and Marquand school districts were closed as electric companies sought to restore power. Black River Electric Cooperative reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday morning that almost 2,000 residents were without power, mostly in Madison County. Ameren reported almost 800 people still without power in the area southeast of Farmington. Citizens Electric's outage map showed more than 800 people without power.
On Sunday night, an Alabama weather blogger, Weather Factory President Bill Murray, reported three supercells in the area around 8:30 p.m., and at 9:20 p.m. Sunday night, "Large, damaging tornado is on the ground with debris being lofted upwards of 20k feet. There are spotter reports of a large tornado on the ground... Multiple buildings are reported down and vehicles overturned in St. Mary from this same tornado. The damage is significant."