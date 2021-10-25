WATCH NOW: Sunday night storms wreak havoc

Day broke but the sun wasn't shining and a chill was in the air as multiple units responded to devastation wrought by Sunday night's tornadic storms through the southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region.

Fredericktown Fire Department posted on Facebook a plea to residents to refrain from driving in the areas widely known to be affected by damage, so the areas could be cleared and so that utility workers could continue their efforts. "Extra, non-necessary traffic will only impede recover efforts," it posted.

Later they posted: "City of Fredericktown Electric Status: As stated in the previous post significant damage has occurred to a primary substation and electric transmission lines that feed the city utility customers. As of now continue to expect an extended outage (days)."

"A shelter has been opened up at the Madison County Health Department located at 105 Armory Street. The shelter is not providing any comfort items at this time (i.e. blankets/pillows). Bring any needed medications as well. Pets are not allowed in the building. "

Ste. Genevieve County Emergency Management Director Felix Meyer said he will be doing his assessment of the St. Mary area today.