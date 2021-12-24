 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Suspicious fire in Park Hills destroys house, damages neighboring church and home

Just after the first fire truck arrives, firefighters attack a fire that spread to a home from a neighboring house.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a house fire that quickly spread to neighboring structures Thursday night.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said firefighters were dispatched to a one-story house at 402 Houser in Park Hills when someone called reporting “sparks and flames” inside the house about 7 p.m. He said the caller soon after told the dispatcher that “now everything is burning.”

House burns to ground and spreads to second house as first fire truck arrives

Weiss said the rental house was technically vacant awaiting a passing building inspection but neighbors had reported someone had been seen living there.

When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse. It had also started to melt the siding on the neighboring church on one side and it had caught the siding of the house on the other side, 404 Houser, on fire.

Weiss said by the time the first fire truck arrived, the whole side and the attic of 404 Houser were on fire. He said the occupants of 404 Houser were out of town at the time of the fire but neighbors were able to remove their animals from the house.

Weiss said the attic and both upstairs bedrooms were damaged but the house is “very much repairable.”

No injuries were reported.

He said the fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire as suspicious because “it went up so quick.”

Park Hills firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Desloge, Leadington, Big River/Bonne Terre and Farmington.

