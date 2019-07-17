{{featured_button_text}}
Water park undergoing repairs

Admission prices have been lowered at the Farmington Water Park as the water slides and lazy river have been temporarily closed until repairs are made. The rest of the park remains open.

Due to a mechanical failure at the Farmington Water Park, the water slides and lazy river will be closed until replacement parts can be shipped and installed.

In the meantime, the family pool, play structure and River's Edge Splash Pad will remain open to the public at a reduced admission rate.

Until repairs are completed, admission will be $4 for ages 12-61 and $2 for ages 3-11, and 61 and over. As always, children 2 and under will be free. The Farmington Water Park will still be open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with spray and play free at the Splash Pad from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily. 

For more information call the Civic Center at 573-756-0900.

