The Park Hills City Council voted to raise the city water rates during July’s council meeting.
Residents of Park Hills and Leadington will now pay a minimum of $3 more per month for water.
Park Hills’ water utility services both Leadington and Park Hills and the revenue generated from this rate increase will be used to make improvements to the multi-municipal system.
City Administrator Mark McFarland estimated that this rate increase will generate approximately $111,000 in additional revenue.
“We will be making improvements to the water system all over,” said McFarland.
The water, sewer, and trash utility are combined into one bill for both cities and Leadington provides Park Hills with the water portion of the utility bill paid by its residents.
On average, a Park Hills or Leadington resident pays approximately $16 per month for the water portion of the bill, according to McFarland. This new ordinance is effective immediately and will mean that each resident will pay a minimum of $10.50 going forward.
Previously, a minimum of $7.50 went towards the water department, $12 applied to trash service, and $5.50 paid for sewage service.
The minimum water fee is charged to residents who use 1,000 gallons of water or less in a one month period. A rate of $3.02 is charged for each additional 1,000 gallons of water used in a month.
McFarland explained that, even with the $3 increase, the city is well below the national average in terms of how much residents are charged for water service. In fact, the low rate that Park Hills charges for water service has kept the city from qualifying for certain grants.
“The state average for water bill charge is about $50,” said McFarland. “We went to try and get a grant for some water work and [cities] have to be at least at that state average in order to qualify for a drinking water grant.
“We were $31 below the state average,” said McFarland. “So, we would have to raise just our water rate $31 to qualify for state grants but we didn’t want to do that.”
McFarland went on to explain that it’s not the city’s goal to gouge any resident on water rates but that they are simply trying to generate funds to make necessary improvements to the water system.
Last month, the council voted to raise the sewer fees by $3 as well. The city hadn’t raised sewer or water rates since 2013.
Councilman Ed Hart made the first motion in favor of the water rate increase and Councilman Larry LaChance made the second motion.
All council members were present for the vote and Bill 1336 passed with a vote of seven to one. Councilman Adam Bowers voted in opposition to the measure.
