Water siphoned from city's hydrant

An unidentified man was caught Wednesday morning taking water from a hydrant he was not given permission by the city to tap, according to Farmington authorities. He was driving a truck with Mississippi license plates and “Chem Pro” emblazoned on the doors.

At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, this reporter noticed a commercial pickup truck with a flatbed trailer and a large tank siphoning water from the fire hydrant across Walton Drive in front of Rent-A-Center. The truck did not belong to the City of Farmington, but it had “Chem Pro” and a toll-free number displayed on the passenger door, and was sporting Mississippi license plates.

A quick call was made to Fire Chief Todd Mecey, who said he was unaware of any city project requiring water to be taken from the city’s hydrants, and he welcomed the offer to take pictures of the circumstances, while he checked with other city departments, in case something was amiss.

When the man was asked what he was doing, the man continued to siphon water, claiming he was going to be spraying weeds around utility areas for the city – something that, according to the Chem Pro website, that company does throughout the southeastern U.S.

According to Farmington Police Officer Byron Ratliff, who made contact with him, the man could not identify himself and could not supply any proof he was contracted to work for the city, which strictly authorizes use of their water hydrants.

Ratliff said the man was issued a warning, but if he is caught again, charges will be filed.

“Generally, they (Farmington city departments) tell us if they have someone doing that. They issue them a meter, they check in with the office, so we can have some kind of control as to what’s going on with how much water they use,” Ratliff said. “So you know, it definitely makes me think he was not supposed to be doing it.”

On Thursday morning, City Administrator Greg Beavers said a coin-operated water hydrant specifically for industrial purposes is located in the industrial park. He said water theft does happen in the city at times, the city has no contract with and has never engaged Chem Pro. He has called the company and he's interested in tracking down the unidentified man.

Calls to Ameren’s southeast Missouri office and St. Francois County indicated neither entity knew of any contracts with Chem Pro, and at any rate, St. Francois County has no authority over city fire hydrants.

When Chem Pro President Aaron Hayek was called at his office in Gulf Breeze, Florida, to inquire whether taking water from city fire hydrants without paying was standard practice, the company accountant who answered the phone, Traci Migliorisi, said, “It's common practice for many companies like ours, and we pay for that through the county or whoever owns them. I'm in Florida and we operate throughout the southeast. But I get bills all the time for fire hydrants and that's one of the ways that we source water for the trucks for us to spray.”

When she was told there didn’t seem to be a record of permission from or payment to the city, she said she would have to look into that.

Brandon Kidd is operations manager for Chem Pro’s Ocean Springs, Mississippi, office and was asked if the chemical spraying company had business in Farmington on Wednesday.

“Yes, we do,” he said, clarifying, “I mean, we work in Missouri. Yes. I've been made aware of something that's happened up there and I'm looking into it right now. I don't have all the information on that.”

When Kidd was asked if he needed the photographs of the truck, the unidentified man, and the license plate in order to expedite his investigation, he said, “No, I do not … I’m still determining all the facts, so I don't have a comment for you right now.”

When he was asked who oversaw projects in Missouri, Kidd said he did. “I have lot of crews running for me right now, I'm not sure -- I don't keep up with day-to-day and everything. I don't know what is what, I don't have all the information to do any kind of comment.

Kidd provided no further updates to his investigation.

Meanwhile, Jackson, Mississippi, about three hours northwest of Ocean Springs, is currently experiencing an extreme water shortage due to major flooding and a crumbling water system. Areas around the state have been pulling together to send water its way.