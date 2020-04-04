WC board recognizes Simily

West County High School’s Andrea Simily was recently named the Secondary Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association and was recognized at the school board meeting in March.
Except she wasn’t there. Only the board members, Superintendent Kevin Coffman, and Technology Director Cory Smith were there to keep under the 10-person threshold.
The meeting was streamed live on Facebook and each of the administrators gave their updates via video conference.
But Coffman wanted to make sure Simily was recognized. Coffman and High School Principal Levi Rawson both said she has done great things in her first year.
“The work that she’s done all year long for our high school students has been very admirable,” Coffman said. “She’s continued that through the closure as well.”
One of the things she has been helping students with, Coffman said, is setting up virtual tours of colleges and vocational schools.
Coffman said all of the counselors have been addressing the social and emotional needs of the students during the closure by reaching out to students through random check-ins.
They are also putting out resources to address depression.
“It is a real thing and it happens during these times when people don’t get to socialize,” Coffman said.
Elementary Counselor Becky Yount has been putting ideas online to help kids from going stir crazy, Coffman said.
The district has also been addressing the nutritional needs of the students by delivering breakfast and lunch to those who sign up.
Elementary Principal Laura Basler, who is overseeing the project, said they delivered 3,100 meals to 310 students in the second week.
Meals are prepared by the cooks, then sorted and loaded onto the buses by paraeducators, and then delivered by bus drivers with the help of the paras.
“One of the things that we hear over and over again as the paras are dropping off the food is how thankful our community is for this service,” Coffman said.
One parent mentioned to him that they were not only thankful for the food but for the outside contact.
“Sometimes it’s the only people they see all day long,” Coffman said.
During this time of closure, the teachers are also working to meet the students’ educational needs. All of the administrators said they have been having video conference meetings with their staff members, who are still working hard from home.
“Teachers are still working hard creating resources, things like that, for our students,” Rawson said. “They are also in the process of putting together lessons just in case we do not come back April 6.”
Coffman said the teachers are working on using alternative methods of instruction to reach students outside of the classroom.
“We are moving in the direction so that we can start educating kids instead of just putting resources out to maintain where they are at,” Coffman said.
Teachers have been reaching out through small groups on Zoom, read-alouds on Facebook, and virtual home visits.
“They are thinking of ways to communicate and engage with our students that I haven’t even thought of,” Coffman said. “So they’re doing an excellent job.”
He also said it’s been fun to see the respect for teachers grow even more during this time of stir-crazy kids being stuck at home with their parents.
“Teachers are being appreciated more than ever were,” Coffman said. “So it’s kind of neat to see.”
The motto this year for the district is "We are West County," and Coffman said he’s seeing the community embrace that now more than ever.
“It’s nice to see that when things get tough people really come together,” Coffman said.” And West County has really come together.”
In other board news, the board voted all in favor of adopting a set calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.