WC board recognizes Simily

Elementary Counselor Becky Yount has been putting ideas online to help kids from going stir crazy, Coffman said.

The district has also been addressing the nutritional needs of the students by delivering breakfast and lunch to those who sign up.

Elementary Principal Laura Basler, who is overseeing the project, said they delivered 3,100 meals to 310 students in the second week.

Meals are prepared by the cooks, then sorted and loaded onto the buses by paraeducators, and then delivered by bus drivers with the help of the paras.

“One of the things that we hear over and over again as the paras are dropping off the food is how thankful our community is for this service,” Coffman said.

One parent mentioned to him that they were not only thankful for the food but for the outside contact.

“Sometimes it’s the only people they see all day long,” Coffman said.

During this time of closure, the teachers are also working to meet the students’ educational needs. All of the administrators said they have been having video conference meetings with their staff members, who are still working hard from home.