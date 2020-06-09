WC board recognizes spelling bee finalists

During her update, Basler also talked about the food service the district provided for 10 weeks while the schools were closed. The first week, they provided meals to 232 students; the last week it was 388 students, bringing the total meals to more than 62,000.

“I think that is amazing,” Basler said. “I just want to give a special thanks to the cooks, the bus drivers, and the para professionals for doing such an awesome job of preparing it and getting it delivered to our kids.”

Basler also updated the board on several special events the teachers and administrators participated in to mark the end of the school year, including preschool diplomas being hand-delivered and a drive-through celebration for fifth graders as they move on to middle school. She said about 50 of the 75 fifth graders participated and were given a yard sign, a pizza, and a goodie bag.

Middle School Principal Adam Hector and several middle school teachers also participated.

“That was really awesome because it gave the kids a sense of relief to see some faces they know they are going to see next year,” Basler said. “So we were very happy to see them join us.”

They also had an end-of-the-year parade of 37 vehicles with all three buildings participating.