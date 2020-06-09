WC board recognizes spelling bee finalists

Five West County Elementary School students were virtually recognized for their spelling prowess during a recent board of education meeting.
Third grader Avelyn Stone, fourth grader Carly Stevens, and fifth graders Brody Simily, Gavin Hinkle, and Christopher Dugger all competed in the Rebel Invitational Spelling Bee at Central High School in March, where they competed against students from Bismarck, Central, and North County.
In order to advance to the invitational, the students had to be a finalist in their class and in their grade level, and then compete against other grade levels and be in the top five.
“Our students did an awesome job of representing us,” Principal Laura Basler said. “I’m so proud of all of them.”
Basler and the students joined the board meeting via Zoom.
Stevens got special recognition for placing second at the event and Dugger got a shout-out for showing his school pride.
When introducing himself at the invitational, Dugger gave his name and said he went to West County, “the best school in the world.”
“To have the nerve to get up there and to be able to spell some of those words they have to spell, it’s amazing, simply amazing,” Superintendent Kevin Coffman said. “If it wasn’t for spell check, I don’t know what I’d do. So I want to really commend you guys and thank you guys, for not only doing a good job for yourself, but for representing West County the way you have. It means a lot.”
During her update, Basler also talked about the food service the district provided for 10 weeks while the schools were closed. The first week, they provided meals to 232 students; the last week it was 388 students, bringing the total meals to more than 62,000.
“I think that is amazing,” Basler said. “I just want to give a special thanks to the cooks, the bus drivers, and the para professionals for doing such an awesome job of preparing it and getting it delivered to our kids.”
Basler also updated the board on several special events the teachers and administrators participated in to mark the end of the school year, including preschool diplomas being hand-delivered and a drive-through celebration for fifth graders as they move on to middle school. She said about 50 of the 75 fifth graders participated and were given a yard sign, a pizza, and a goodie bag.
Middle School Principal Adam Hector and several middle school teachers also participated.
“That was really awesome because it gave the kids a sense of relief to see some faces they know they are going to see next year,” Basler said. “So we were very happy to see them join us.”
They also had an end-of-the-year parade of 37 vehicles with all three buildings participating.
“So I think that says a lot about our teachers and our administrators at West County,” Basler said. “That we want to say goodbye to our kids and give them everything we can.”
The board also heard from Athletic Director John Simily, who gave a report for the year.
Out of 102 athletes, 70 were academic all-conference athletes with a B average. The average GPA for all of the athletes was 3.2.
“It’s remarkable how well our students perform,” Coffman said. “It says a lot about our kids and their dedication off the field and the court and their dedication in the classroom.”
During his superintendent’s report, Coffman talked a little about the budget situation.
On May 15, Coffman said they got notified they would not be getting a fully-funded formula for this school year from the state, which will cost the district around $65,000.
“So we definitely are not anticipating a fully-funded formula next year,” Coffman added.
There was also no money added this month to the district’s classroom trust fund that is funded through gaming.
Coffman did say that they are in the process of applying for stimulus money from the state, which will be 82 percent of the Title I funding they receive, about $312,000.
“So that is going to be coming in to help offset some of these expenses and costs,” Coffman said, “that we have until 2022 to spend.”
According to Coffman, $2,000 of that has to be set aside for private schools in the district, in this case, St. Paul Lutheran School.
Instead of spending that money on new items, Coffman said, he wants to wait.
“That bulk of money, I’m kind of setting aside to wait to see the funding prospects next year,” Coffman said. “Because I have heard that we may be short in the foundation formula up to 8%, which is approximately a $400,000 loss of funds.”
In a conference call, Coffman said, Governor Mike Parson admitted that it’s going to be a rough two years.
“My goal is that hopefully by the end of two years from now, we are back to where we were when we came in this year,” Coffman said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.