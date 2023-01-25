WC gears up for homecoming weekend

Homecoming is the time when students and staff, former graduates and community come together to reconnect for an evening of high school basketball.

West County had a K-12, week-long, movie-themed spirit week planned. Dress-up days included “Sandler Stepping Out” (dress like actor Adam Sandler), “The Breakfast Club” (pajama day), “Red Carpet Style” (dress in fancy clothes or wear red), “The Parent Trap” (dress like twins), and “Bulldog Studios” (wear West County Bulldog gear).

A pep assembly takes place Friday morning when king and queen candidates visit with elementary students and staff, and then they return to high school for a combined middle school-high school afternoon event. WCHS Student Council has planned several activities for the afternoon assembly.

The junior varsity basketball game begins at 6 p.m. on Friday against Valley of Caledonia. The homecoming coronation takes place at the end of the JV game, followed by the varsity basketball game.

The WCHS homecoming dance is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Prepaid admission is $8 per student or $10 at the door.

There are eight senior girls and four senior boys who are running for queen and king.

Alivia Simily, daughter of Bobby and Andrea Simily, is on the girls’ varsity basketball and track and field teams. She is president of National Honor Society and member of Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs. She also cadet teaches for John Hartley’s sixth-grade Science/Social Studies class. After graduation, Alivia plans to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. She will play both basketball and track and field for the university while completing her doctor of pharmacy.

Alivia is escorted by senior Chasten Horton, son of Misti Conway. He is on the varsity basketball and track teams and is cadet teacher for Donette Anderson’s second-grade class. Chasten plans to join the U.S. Army.

Reese Smith is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Smith. She is on the softball team and in National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs. She is also the cadet teacher for Tara Lewis’ high school junior biology class. After graduation, Reese will attend St. Charles Community College to play softball, then transfer to a four-year university.

Reese is escorted by Ronnie French, son of Ronald French and Marsha Rulo. He is on the varsity basketball team and is part of the collision repair team at UniTec Career Center. He is in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs. He is the cadet teacher for Mrs. Byer’s first-grade class. After graduation, Ronnie plans to be a lineman.

Gracie Wright, daughter of C.J. and Melanie Wright, is a player on softball, varsity volleyball and varsity basketball teams. She is student body president and participates in Bible Dawgs, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and National Honor Society. She is the cadet teacher for Bonnie Peery’s kindergarten class. After graduation, Gracie will attend Three Rivers College to play softball and pursue a degree in elementary education. Afterward, she will transfer to a four-year university to complete her degree and softball career.

Gracie is escorted by Trey Wright, the son of Josh and Tiffani Wright. He is on the baseball team and belongs to Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Riley Kawelaske is the daughter of Brian and Robin Kawelaske. She is on the softball team and is in Bible Dawgs and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. After graduation, she plans to attend Mineral Area College (MAC) to pursue a nursing degree.

Riley is escorted by Caden Merrill, the son of Matt and Carrie Merrill. He is on varsity basketball and baseball teams. He is also a cadet teacher for John Hartley’s sixth-grade Science/Social Studies class and is a high school office worker. He is involved in Bible Dawgs and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Caden hopes to play baseball at college while pursuing a major in secondary education and become a coach.

Morgan Simily, daughter of Nikki Simily and Andy Simily, is a member of softball and varsity volleyball and basketball teams. She is in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs. She is a cadet teacher for Maria Sansoucie’s second-hour math class and a high school office worker. Morgan will attend MAC for her associate degree in business.

She is escorted by sophomore Jaxon Campbell, son of Joe and Trish Campbell. He is a member of varsity basketball and baseball teams and is in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs.

Bailey Skiles, daughter of Brandi and Richard McCoy and Justin and Dawn Skiles, is a member of varsity volleyball and basketball teams. She is involved in Bible Dawgs and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and cadet teaches for Mrs. Watson’s fourth-hour class. Bailey will attend MAC to obtain her associate’s degree and then become an ultrasound technician.

She is escorted by junior Carter Reed, son of Darin and Joan Reed. He is a member of varsity basketball and baseball teams and is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Bible Dawgs and National Honor Society.

Lilly James, daughter of Greg and Becky Yount, is a member of the varsity basketball team. She is involved in Bible Dawgs and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as Washington County 4-H and Missouri Cattlemen Association. She is enrolled in the second-year health services class at UniTec and coaches elementary basketball. After graduation, Lilly will attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale to become a sonographer.

She is escorted by freshman Ryan Hull, son of Matt and Terra Hull. He is a member of the baseball, JV basketball and golf teams, and is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs.

Maddy Clabaugh, daughter of Amy Clabaugh, is a member of the varsity volleyball team and is in National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible Dawgs.

After graduation, Maddy will pursue and associate degree in nursing to pursue a career as a travel nurse.

She is escorted by junior Lance Monroe, son of Brian and Kimber Monroe. He is a member of varsity baseball and basketball teams and is in Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Prom Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society.

The 2022 WCHS Homecoming Queen and King, Sydney Cash and Tycen Price, will take part in the ceremony, along with 2023 Little Miss and Mr. West County Harper Walbert and Chase Rawson.

West County’s JV team includes Bryce Martin, Ryan Hull, Michael McLane, Kingston Scherffius and Bradey Buhrmester. The team is coached by Rob Harlow.

The varsity team, coached by Chris LaBruyere, includes Ronnie French, Chasten Horton, Caden Merrill, Lance Monroe, Carter Reed, Jaxon Campbell, Levi Hale and Ty Harlow.