On Friday, the Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) changed their uniforms for the day to support Charlie Harbison in her fight against childhood cancer.

Charlie is a first-grader in the Valley R-6 School District.

“She was having a particularly rough day, and we wanted to show her support,” WCAD Administrator Justin Duncan said. “So, we all decided to wear our ‘Charlie shirts’ that day.”

WCAD also recently put an orange ribbon in front of their building with the words “Charlie Strong” painted on the front. Several communities are working on “painting the town” orange in honor and in support of Charlie and her fight. Ribbons like these are available from Rustic Junction in Caledonia.

WCAD is a part of the Special Needs Tracking Awareness Response System (STARS) program, which lets responders pre-plan calls. The database and training program works when parents of Cardinal Glennon patients approve their children's inclusion in the program, which then alerts the child's local ambulance district to pertinent information aiding them in treating the patient during an emergency.

“We have complexly ill kids around here, and the information that we are able to get through the STARS program is really helpful,” Duncan explained.

“For example, with Charlie, whenever we get a call to her house we think, ‘We are going to Charlie’s, this is her mom’s name, this is what she is going through.' It also provides her specific medical history and information on special treatment that she may require.”

The STARS program has been one of many factors that has caused the community to draw close to Charlie. Several other businesses have stepped up to show support in her fight.

On her good days, Charlie will come to visit her friends at WCAD and just spend time with the staff there.

“We love Charlie and everyone around here loves Charlie, too,” Duncan said. “We aren’t just here to extend treatment to Charlie when she needs it, but we are also here for moral support and to be a community.”

“Charlie is fighting a courageous battle right now and we’re all behind her; rooting for her and praying for her. But, it’s not just us at WCAD. The entire community is supporting Charlie and her family. If you drive around Washington County right now, the whole county is painted orange for Charlie.”

To learn more about Charlie's Battle visit her Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/charlieraeharbison/

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

