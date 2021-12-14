 Skip to main content
WCAD receives community college association award

Mineral Area College presents the Washington County Ambulance District with the Missouri Community College Association’s Distinguished Business and Industry Partner Award. Pictured, from left, are MAC Director of Allied Health Angie Erickson, WCAD Deputy Director and MAC Director of EMS Education Darick Day, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, and MAC Provost Roger McMillian.

 Submitted photo

Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) received the Missouri Community College Association’s Distinguished Business and Industry Partner Award during the organization’s annual convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

The award is presented to individuals and/or businesses that have engaged in significant partnerships with their local community college to stimulate economic activity and support community college students and programs. It is one of the most prestigious honors the association presents.

Mineral Area College Provost Roger McMillian said the award honors the partnership between WCAD and MAC to provide quality emergency medical services (EMS) education at MAC.

“In 2019, MAC’s Emergency Medical Technician & Paramedic programs were on hiatus during the search for a new program director,” McMillian said. “Washington County Ambulance District, understanding the importance and demand for high-quality EMS professionals, approached the college about continuing the program through a partnership agreement.”

Through this partnership, Washington County Ambulance District provides a program director and a paramedic instructor, both highly qualified individuals with extensive experience in the field. Since then, MAC’s EMS programs have been revitalized, including substantial updates to degree and certificate programs to better align with state and national accreditation standards.

WCAD is one of the few ambulance districts to provide Critical Care Transport educational programs. A benefit of this partnership is that these programs are now being offered on MAC’s campus to provide convenient access to professional development for the region’s healthcare workers.

“This is a well-deserved honor for WCAD,” said McMillian. “They have embraced the mission of MAC, working with EMS/ambulance districts throughout the college’s service region, while staying true to their own mission to ensure access to quality emergency medical services.”

