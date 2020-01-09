A new non-profit is putting down roots in the West County community to help people with a variety of needs which could range from joblessness to behavioral health issues.
West County Community (WCC) HOPE Center is a faith-based non-profit that runs on volunteers and has the mission of equipping people in the area to pull themselves out of any situation they may be in, whether that be addiction, sickness, homelessness, etc.
“The seed for this [the center] was planted more than two years ago while we were doing a book study [a Bible study],” explained Betty McIntyre who has played a big part in the establishment of the center.
McIntyre went on to explain that the HOPE center will have volunteers from different area agencies that will offer services and resources to community members that will be a “helping hand” to those struggling or fighting a battle in the area.
The center will work with agencies like East Missouri Action Agency, Great Mines Health Center, Mineral Area College, Probation and Parole, Veteran Job Center, LIFE Center and Job Center.
Eventually the center, with the help of the partnering agencies, will offer classes that include budgeting, recovery, parenting and grandparenting to help people get on their feet.
An individual can enroll in classes by dropping by the WCC HOPE Center, filling out a basic information form and meeting with a qualified volunteer in a more private setting to talk through his, her or the whole family’s goals and needs.
The center, housed at 206 Church Street in an old store in Leadwood that went out of business, has been fixed up and remodeled into a space with separate offices, private areas and a large classroom area.
“One of the things I usually emphasis when speaking to churches or agencies is the fact that we are trying to build relationships with people in a community,” said McIntyre.
McIntyre stated that she and her husband try to work with local missions in the same way they would with global missions and that “throwing money” at the situation doesn’t resolve it.
“The solution is to try to build relationships with those people,” continued McIntyre.
“Your situation may be joblessness, lack of education, behavioral health issues, incarceration or sickness, and whatever it is we are trying to address these issues in a very holistic fashion,” said McIntyre. “Our hope is Jesus Christ, and our hope is to share his love with people who come into our doors.”
McIntyre spoke about the agencies partnering with their non-profit center and explained that every single agency they have asked to help them has said yes because it is understood that the community is “under-served.”
“The isolation of the West County district is an issue,” said McIntyre. “There are communities around us that provide great resources and services to people, but we can’t get to these places.”
The goal from the beginning, according to McIntyre, has been to access agencies and bring them to the West County community.
The name of the center, HOPE, stemmed from wanting to be a “hope for the community and an anchor”.
“It doesn’t matter how you got to where you are. All we want to do is to work on walking with you out of the situation.”
The center had a soft-opening on Dec. 20, but the official grand-opening will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
McIntyre explained that the center is not a place where they will be handing out free things to people except for the day of the grand opening.
There will be door prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and drinks, and there will also be a few of the partnering agencies present.
If anyone would like to make a monetary contribution (which is tax-deductible) to the WCC HOPE Center, he or she can mail the contribution to the location of the center which is 206 Church St. in Leadwood.
For more information, call Betty McIntyre at 573-631-8126 or email bkmcinntyre@hotmail.com.
