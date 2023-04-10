The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation recently announced it has awarded $6,000 to the West County Community Hope Center (WCCHC) at 206 Church St. in Leadwood. The $6,000 grant comes from more than $144,000 in grant money given out to 24 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Nominated by Senior Escrow Officer Carol Edgar at Preferred Land Title LLC in Farmington, the West County Community Hope Center is one of 24 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation in March.

The West County Community Hope Center is a faith-based nonprofit providing religious, educational and charitable support to families and individuals in need in the west St. Francois County and surrounding areas, including Leadwood, Irondale, Frankclay, Wortham, and a portion of Terre Du Lac.

The West St. Francois County R-4 School District is the center of the community and provides education to those in the district. More than 60% of students qualify for free or reduced lunches. It is estimated that 10% of the district's students are homeless and an estimated 22% live below the poverty line.

Recognizing the needs of the community, a group of individuals with ties to the community started meeting in early 2019. Representatives worked with West County Ministerial Alliance, the West County School District, and community leaders to determine citizens' needs and come up with big-picture plans to impact the lives of the people within the district.

Betty McIntyre with the WCCHC said Edgar, who is a member of the WCCHC board, was the one who brought her attention to the grant. McIntyre said she appreciates being nominated, and especially appreciates receiving the grant, since the organization is supported by local churches within the community and other people who donate to WCCHC.

“We really have had plans for quite a while, using funding to develop some housing, so that’s one of the things we’ll be looking at, how we can do that,” said McIntyre. “Because we know that’s a real issue within the community of people that are underserved. Whether they’re transitioning out of prison, or out of addiction, those are the people that we work with intentionally, and we try to bring them into a different place to empower and equip them so that they can be successful within our communities.”

McIntyre said she knows that within St. Francois County, many people are finding a scarcity of affordable housing. She said the Hope Center's goal is to renovate houses within the West County community and let people the houses at a much lower cost, at a rate that resembles what someone might pay in rent.

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association after seeing title professionals stepping up to help their neighbors, customers, and local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.