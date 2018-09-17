It’s hard to imagine doing anything for 40 years, let alone having the same job for four decades. But that is what West County School District employee Dee Gidden has done. She has been a cook with the district since 1978.
When Gidden began working in the 1970s, her beginning pay was a little more than $1 an hour. She first started working for the district as a substitute cook in 1977.
She began as a full-time employee at Leadwood Elementary where the town fire station is now located and later worked at the former Irondale school near Route M. After the schools consolidated, Gidden worked at the school in Frankclay before moving to the middle school that took over the former high school campus when that school moved to its new location on Route M.
Gidden is head cook at the West County Middle School, now located next door to the high school and just around the corner from the elementary.
School cafeteria food has really changed since she began working for the district. She says back in the day students were served “comfort foods” like beans and cornbread, homemade pizza, cobblers, cakes, and more home-made items.
“We serve healthier foods today because of the calories, but there’s always room for improvement,” Gidden said. Gidden and her co-workers always have fresh fruit and vegetable options for current West County Middle School students.
Gidden says she really enjoys working with the students and staff. She also likes to take care of others.
“I enjoy working with everyone and doing special things for them,” she said. From decorating the cafeteria and kitchen to dressing up for the holidays, she and co-workers Julie Hall and Melissa Gidden make the middle school’s cafeteria a fun and inviting place for all.
“Seeing the kids’ faces light up really makes my day,” said Gidden. “I like doing things for them and spoiling them.”
As far as when she plans to retire, Gidden says she is taking it day by day.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said, “so I just make the most of each day, as long as I’m healthy and can do the work.”
In her 40 years, Gidden has seen many staff members and administrators come and go. “But they’ve all been really good to me,” she said, “and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”
Gidden’s family and colleagues surprised her with an all-school celebration for her 40th anniversary with the district on Aug. 31.
Her son Kenneth and wife Deanna, daughter Teresa, grandson Dylan, and granddaughter Paityn showed up early for the event. West County superintendent Stacy Stevens, along with the entire middle school staff and student body, waited in the gymnasium until co-worker Hall brought Gidden to the awaiting audience as high school band members Matthew Jarrett, Jeremiah Roever, Jacob Lybarger and Sam AuBuchon, under the direction of band director Darren Cordray, played “In a Melotone.”
“I was so surprised,” Gidden said. “They all kept a good secret from me, including my family.”
Sixth grader Kaytlen Hartley made a huge banner for sixth grade students to sign and write special messages, and seventh graders Zoey Prusia and Anna LaHay made one for the seventh and eighth graders to sign.
Superintendent Stevens, along with WCMS Principal Kevin Coffman, presented Gidden with a special plaque to commemorate her service to the district. Stevens said Gidden has been “more committed than anyone in the district” with her large number of years of service.
“She greets everyone – students and staff – with a smile or a laugh,” Stevens said. “She is a true asset to have as part of our West County family.”
After receiving her plaque, Gidden thanked everyone for the surprise ceremony and said how much she has enjoyed working for the district.
