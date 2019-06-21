West County Middle School is one of only three Missouri schools to win a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center, valued at $100,000.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in conjunction with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, recently made the announcement.
In addition to West County, the other two winning schools are Neosho Middle School and Premier Charter School in St. Louis.
The three schools are being recognized as the “state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping the students fit.”
Gov. Parson said, “Being physically, mentally and emotionally fit enhances the overall education of our students. It’s exciting that three Missouri schools won state-of-the-art fitness centers.”
He says this is yet another example that helps our young people become successful.
School districts were invited to apply earlier this year. Missouri communities rose to the challenge by submitting many exceptional entries for the council to evaluate.
“I am thrilled for the students of these three schools and for the opportunities that are ahead,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “Improving not just the physical fitness, but also the mental and emotional health of a child provides benefits that extend beyond the classroom. Projects such as these help Missouri take another big step toward its goal that all students graduate ready for success.”
The program has now awarded fitness centers in 32 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the future. Each fitness center is financed through public and private partnerships and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. In addition, all fitness equipment is manufactured in the U.S.
West County Superintendent Stacy Stevens said, “Dr. Coffman and Lisa Puller did a great job working on and receiving this grant for our students, staff, and patrons. Our schools, along with our churches, are the ‘hub’ of the community, and this grant and what it will provide them is a wonderful opportunity to work on being healthy both mentally and physically.”
Kevin Coffman, who is taking over leadership of the district as superintendent on July 1, said credit for the video and idea belong to Lisa Puller, an employee at the elementary. She created the first script which included students and staff of the middle school. The script was then edited and the video was created by Kevin Lee Coffman. After final edits, the video was submitted to the contest.
“The future is bright at WCMS with the winning of the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils award," said new WCMS Principal Adam Hector. "This award will not only touch the lives of current students at West County but future students for years to come.”
He said the award means a healthier lifer for students and their families.
“We hope in the future to make the fitness center accessible to not only students but residents of West County R-4,” said Hector. “I would like to thank the NFGFC and Gov. Parson for making this possible for our students and giving them opportunities that, until this grant, were not available to them.”
